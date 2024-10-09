Titan Army P2510S 25-inch 240 Hz QHD gaming monitor review: Impressive color, performance and value

The Titan Army P2510S has a few minor flaws but with incredibly low input lag and premium video processing, they can be forgiven. It’s super quick and very colorful. For under $300, you won’t be disappointed.

Titan Army is a relative newcomer to the gaming monitor genre, but it has delivered impressive displays right out of the gate. I recently covered the PA27A2R and found it to be a very capable screen with accurate color and premium video processing at a $200 price point.

Here, I have a new addition to the line, the P2510S. It’s a bit more expensive at $290 to start, but you get a 25-inch IPS QHD panel with 240 Hz, precise overdrive, Adaptive-Sync, HDR, and wide gamut color. And it’s one of the quickest monitors I’ve ever tested. Let’s take a look.

Titan Army P2510S Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 25 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 240 Hz Row 3 - Cell 0 FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 8-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time (GTG) 1ms Brightness (mfr) 300 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers None Video Inputs 2x DisplayPort 1.4 Row 10 - Cell 0 2x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.0 None Power Consumption 24.3w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 22 x 16.7 x 8.6 inches (558 x 423 x 219mm) Panel Thickness 2.3 inches (58mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.3 inch (7mm) Row 17 - Cell 0 Bottom: 0.8 inch (20mm) Weight 7 pounds (3.2kg) Warranty 3 years

The P2510S starts with a 25-inch Fast IPS panel running at QHD (2560x1440) resolution. 25-inch QHD monitors are relatively rare. You’ll see later that I could find only 27-inch panels for comparison. Though the screen is a bit smaller, pixel density is higher at 118ppi rather than 109, not a bad thing. I also measured almost 1,200:1 contrast which puts it above the IPS average.

Color is reasonably accurate out of the box, and with a few adjustments, can be made visually perfect. I found some slight gamma errors but nothing that significantly impacted image quality. Color saturation is very high with over 92% coverage of DCI-P3. That’s above average when spending less than $300 on any gaming monitor.

The refresh rate is a native 240 Hz, with no overclock required. And the P2510S has excellent video processing. I found a precise overdrive that operated without visible artifacts, almost completely eliminating motion blur. And input lag is extremely low. You’ll see on page two that this is one of the most responsive gaming monitors you can buy for any price. Adaptive-Sync works flawlessly on G-Sync and FreeSync platforms. It has not been certified by Nvidia.

To keep the price low, Titan Army has left out USB ports, internal speakers, and LED lighting. But there is a complete set of gaming aids that includes aiming points, frame counter, timers, sniper mode, and alignment marks.

If I were to use an automotive metaphor, the P2510S is like a hot hatch. It’s a good basic monitor with performance enhancements in just the right places. It’s a superb gaming display that is something of a sleeper, and it delivers great value in the process.

Assembly and Accessories

Unpacking the P2510S, my first observation was its low weight. I almost thought the carton was empty because it was so light. Removing the panel and minimalist stand doesn’t change that impression. Fear not; once you turn it on, you’ll find very substantial performance. The stand snaps together to create a solid package weighing seven pounds. It could almost be considered a portable monitor. The cable bundle comprises DisplayPort and an IEC cord for the small external power supply.

Product 360

The P2510S features minimal styling with little more than a green Titan Army logo to signal its design intent. The base has lines molded in, and the back of the panel says “25”. And that’s about it. You can see some ventilation slots and the monitor has a generally chiseled look with softened corners. A red clip sits behind the upright to keep cables tidy.

The stand is light and all plastic, but more solid than its light weight suggests. It’s more than capable of keeping the P2510S from wobbling about. It attaches at the panel’s bottom, providing the only adjustment of 5/20 degrees tilt. The fulcrum is low so the screen’s top moves away from the viewer when adjusted. Movement is firm and free of play.

The OSD is controlled by four buttons at the bottom right. The power key is backlit, white for power on and red for standby. If you want to use a monitor arm, a 100mm VESA mount is provided, fasteners not included.

The inputs are up and under and nicely labeled with a color-coded strip. You get two each of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are no internal speakers, USB ports or LED lights.

OSD Features

The P2510S’s OSD is clearly aimed at gamers with its angular aesthetic and bright green outlines. It’s small but very easy to read thanks to high contrast. Pressing any key brings up a quick menu from which you select the home icon (leftmost button) to summon the full OSD.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are 12 picture modes, with Standard being the default and best choice. All can be calibrated with either individual or global settings. sRGB is the way to the smaller SDR color gamut if you wish. It and Standard are reasonably accurate out of the box, but I found a better image after calibration.

Picture Settings has a full set of image options including dynamic contrast for SDR content, gamma presets and color temps. You can create up to three custom color temps with the included RGB sliders. Three HDR picture modes are provided in the Game+ menu. They are similar in their color rendering but have different luminance curves. Auto is the best choice there.

Game+ has a large array of video processing options and play aids. The overdrive has four options, of which level 3 is the best. It removes nearly all motion blur and works with no ghosting artifacts. In the Game Aid sub-menu are aiming crosshairs, timer, stopwatch, frame counter and multi-screen alignment marks. In System Settings, you can program two control keys for custom functions like brightness or input selection.

Titan Army P2510S Calibration Settings

The P2510S can be enjoyed without calibration, but the image was a tad warm in tone and gamma proved to be darker than standard. I recommend changing gamma to 2.0 and adjusting the RGB sliders to dial in grayscale tracking. This has a positive effect on color as well. When complete, I observed visually perfect results. My SDR settings are below.

HDR signals enable three additional picture modes. Auto is the best choice, but all three have a slight green tint that cannot be compensated for. Tone mapping is correct though which means the HDR image retains full detail. There is no dynamic contras,t though, so HDR games won’t have any additional visual impact.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Picture Mode Standard Brightness 200 nits 56 Brightness 120 nits 33 Brightness 100 nits 26 Brightness 80 nits 21 Brightness 50 nits 11 (min. 26 nits) Contrast 47 Gamma 2.0 Color Temp User Red 52, Green 49, Blue 51

Gaming and Hands-on

Jumping right into why one buys a 240 Hz monitor, the P2510S is undeniably quick. It gives a similar feel to the 360 and 500 Hz monitors I’ve reviewed. Input lag is so low that onscreen movement seems to anticipate your control inputs. It isn’t quite as smooth as a 240 Hz OLED or 500 Hz LCD, there is a minuscule amount of motion blur. But the control response is truly on another level. This is a fully qualified competition monitor. And consider that most speedy 25-inch screens are much more expensive and run at FHD rather than QHD resolution. The P2510S’s higher pixel density is an asset. And 240 fps can be achieved with a mid-priced video card.

Image quality inspired only praise. I played both at the default picture settings and with my calibration in place. It’s fine without adjustment, but the real difference happened when I changed gamma from 2.2 to 2.0. This brightens the picture considerably and gives it more life. It also makes detail pop and enhances clarity. I highly recommend using my settings above if you can’t calibrate your P2510S.

As an everyday monitor, it’s a bit smaller than what I’m used to, but for those who are space-challenged, it’s ideal. The base is large enough for stability but presents a small footprint. The whole thing weighs just seven pounds, so it won’t wobble even when you’re fragging away the afternoon. The image works well for productivity with clean whites, deep blacks and excellent sharpness.

Though the P2510S isn’t marketed as portable, it’s very light and breaks down easily. The snap-together stand can easily be stowed with the panel in a backpack. The external power supply is small too. It’s completely feasible to tote it to a LAN party without incurring a back injury.

Takeaway: The P2510S offers tremendous gaming performance and excellent picture quality. I could use the “for the money” qualifier, which would be unfair. It’s a really good monitor by any standard. And its compact size and light weight make it totable which is pretty cool. It has a good out-of-box image and benefits from some adjustments. For less than $300, I can’t imagine much better.

