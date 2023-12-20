MSI's 4K, 144Hz curved gaming monitor drops to $399

MSI's Optix G321CUA is a large-ish gaming monitor that also offers UHD resolution and high refresh rate, but, at a reduced price. There are a few pros and cons to this display, but the cost isn't currently one of its cons. Granted, this monitor hit $379 on Black Friday, but this is the second-best price we've seen for this 32-inch 4K gaming screen.

Available at Newegg, the MSI Optix G321CU 4K curved gaming monitor is on sale for $399. Previously, it sold for $499, so you're saving $100 on this gaming monitor. Aimed at gamers, the MSI Optix G321CU features a slightly gamified design and a curved screen for greater immersion whilst gaming.

The pros of the display include having a solid advertised color gamut (91% of DCI-P3) of the DCI-P3 space with good pixel density for a 4K display, and of course the reduced price. The cons are the usual for a VA-panel display. You may experience some slight ghosting in faster games like FPS shooters, and the viewing angles are likely limited to straight-on viewing for the best experience - fine for the main user, but rubbish if someone else in the room is trying to watch your gameplay, or you're trying to watch some other media, like a movie.



MSI also boasts that the screen is "HDR Ready," but its 300 nits brightness rating isn't going to make anything pop the way good HDR does.

MSI Optix G321CU 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $399 at Newegg (was $499)

This is a high-resolution 4K monitor with a 32-inch VA panel. The MSI Optix G321CU also offers a 144Hz refresh rate at this resolution and a 1500R curved screen for more gaming immersion.

To get the full 144Hz refresh rate you will need to use this monitor with a DisplayPort connection, but you can still get 120Hz over the included HDMI 2.1 port. This means that the MSI Optix G321CU is a suitable choice if you want to play your favorite games console (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X) as it can output the 4K 120FPS that this latest generation of games consoles can produce - as long as the games also support this feature.