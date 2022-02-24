Over $200 Off Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU: Real Deals

Today we have an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte that's down to $1,570 and in stock. It's been a great week so far for GPU availability, and we're also seeing a slight trend in GPU pricing going in the right direction - down! The 3080 Ti is a beast of a card and ranks highly in our GPU hierarchy charts.

Also, we have a great deal on an MSI GF65 Thin 15-inch laptops with RTX 3060 graphics and a huge $45 discount on Logitech's premium G915 mechanical keyboard.

Scroll down to check out all the other great deals we have today.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte GeForce 3080 Ti: was $1,845 now $1,570 at Newegg

The Gigabyte GeForce 3080 Ti comes with 10,240 CUDA cores, a GPU boost clock of 1.67 GHz, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit bus and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: was $1,299, now $899 at Newegg with rebate

This configuration of the MSI GF65 packs plenty of power into a slim chassis at an affordable price — 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Logitech G915 Wireless: was $250, now $205 at Amazon

The Logitech G915 Wireless is Logitech's flagship gaming keyboard. Features include low profile mechanical switches, five programmable dedicated G-keys, 30-hour battery life per charge, and RGB lighting. Look at our Logitech G915 Wireless review for more details.

AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Super Curved Gaming Monitor: was $290, now $257 at Amazon

The AOC CQ27G2 features a 27-inch Super-Curved (1500R Curve) display, with WQHD 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Cooler Master Master Liquid ML240L RGB V2: was $85, now $68 at Amazon

The ML240L features a 240mm radiator, dual-chamber pump, RGB lighting (with remote control) and support for most modern CPUs.

Looking for more deals?