Over $200 Off Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU: Real Deals

By published

Availability and lower prices for GPUs

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today we have an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte that's down to $1,570 and in stock. It's been a great week so far for GPU availability, and we're also seeing a slight trend in GPU pricing going in the right direction - down! The 3080 Ti is a beast of a card and ranks highly in our GPU hierarchy charts.   

Also, we have a great deal on an MSI GF65 Thin 15-inch laptops with RTX 3060 graphics and a huge $45 discount on Logitech's premium G915 mechanical keyboard.

Scroll down to check out all the other great deals we have today.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Gigabyte GeForce 3080 Ti:   was $1,845 now $1,570 at Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce 3080 Ti:  was $1,845 now $1,570 at Newegg
The Gigabyte GeForce 3080 Ti comes with 10,240 CUDA cores, a GPU boost clock of 1.67 GHz, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 384-bit bus and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

View Deal
MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: was $1,299, now $899 at Newegg with rebate

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: was $1,299, now $899 at Newegg with rebate
This configuration of the MSI GF65 packs plenty of power into a slim chassis at an affordable price — 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Logitech G915 Wireless: was $250, now $205 at Amazon

Logitech G915 Wireless: was $250, now $205 at Amazon
The Logitech G915 Wireless is Logitech's flagship gaming keyboard. Features include low profile mechanical switches, five programmable dedicated G-keys, 30-hour battery life per charge, and RGB lighting. Look at our Logitech G915 Wireless review for more details.

View Deal
AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Super Curved Gaming Monitor: was $290, now $257 at Amazon

AOC CQ27G2 27-inch Super Curved Gaming Monitor: was $290, now $257 at Amazon
The AOC CQ27G2 features a 27-inch Super-Curved (1500R Curve) display, with WQHD 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. 

View Deal
Cooler Master Master Liquid ML240L RGB V2: was $85, now $68 at Amazon

Cooler Master Master Liquid ML240L RGB V2: was $85, now $68 at Amazon
The ML240L features a 240mm radiator, dual-chamber pump, RGB lighting (with remote control) and support for most modern CPUs.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
(Black Razer)
Our Review
1
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2...
Amazon
$119.98
View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
(Black Razer)
Our Review
2
Razer BlackWidow Tournament...
Walmart
$139.99
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(Samsung)
Our Review
3
Samsung - 970 EVO Plus 2TB...
Best Buy
$229.99
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(Samsung)
Our Review
4
970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD...
Samsung
$459.98
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(Samsung)
Our Review
5
Samsung 2TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Recommended Retailer
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
(Black Kingston)
Our Review
6
HyperX Cloud II - Gaming...
HP (US)
View Deal
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
(Kingston)
Our Review
7
Kingston HyperX Cloud II 7.1...
Tomtop WW
View Deal
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
(Black Razer)
Our Review
8
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL...
Amazon
$179.98
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(2TB Samsung)
Our Review
9
SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB...
Amazon
$499.99
View Deal
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
(Red Kingston)
Our Review
10
HyperX Cloud II - Gaming...
Amazon
$99.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Deal
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    That's still $400+ over MSRP -- nearly a 40% markup that cannot be explained away by tariffs, RGB, fancy plastic housing, and other details. Doesn't seem like a deal to me.
    Reply