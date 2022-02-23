Get $300 Off a Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6900XT: Real Deals

By published

Another GPU price drop

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Another great day for GPU price drops as this Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT dips down to £1,500. This is great news for gamers trying to get their hands on a powerful graphics card. Don't forget to have a look at our GPU Hierarchy and RX 6900XT reviews for any information to help you make an informed decision. 

A massive $500 off Aorus' FO48U 48 inch 4K gaming monitor takes this Editor's Choice award winning display down to $1000 at Newegg. With stunning image quality and pro-level accuracy out of the box, this should be on your shopping list.

Today we also have a massive 57% discount on a popular Razer gaming keyboard - the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 TKL (Tenkeyless). This mechanical gaming keyboard uses orange key switches for a tactile yet silent experience. 

To make it a family affair, we also spied another Razer keyboard - the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL with 25% off of its normal asking price. 

Keep scrolling for more real deals below. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC: was $1,800, now $1,500 at Newegg

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC: was $1,800, now $1,500 at Newegg
The Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

View Deal
Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,500, now $1,000 at Newegg with rebate

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,500, now $1,000 at Newegg with rebate
This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had a $500 cut from its usual price.  Other features include 10-bit colour / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editors choice award. 

View Deal
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2: was $140, now $60 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2: was $140, now $60 at Amazon
This is a spacious gaming keyboard which the RGB Razer is famous for, plus it features the company’s signature green switch for a tactile and clicky feel. This BlackWidow is also built for ergonomics thanks to the removable wrist rest and portability, courtesy of the tenkeyless design and removable micro USB cable.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $150, now $112 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $150, now $112 at Amazon
The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. 

View Deal
Samsung EVO Plus (2TB) NVMe SSD:  was $230, now $200 at Amazon

Samsung EVO Plus (2TB) NVMe SSD: was $230, now $200 at Amazon
We gave the Samsung EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD our Editor's Choice award for its solid overall performance and now at an all-time low price. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB offers reads and writes of 3,500 and 3,30 MBps with random reads and writes of 620,000 and 560,000 IOPS. It has 2GB of DRAM cache and a rated endurance of 1,200 TBW.

View Deal
HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $100, now $78

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $100, now $78

A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform and these from HyperX offer a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 39 deals
Filters
Arrow
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
(Orange Razer)
Our Review
1
Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2...
Amazon
$199.98
View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
(Black Razer)
Our Review
2
Razer BlackWidow Tournament...
Walmart
$139.99
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(Samsung)
Our Review
3
Samsung - 970 EVO Plus 2TB...
Best Buy
$229.99
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(Samsung)
Our Review
4
970 EVO Plus NVMe® M.2 SSD...
Samsung
$459.98
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(Samsung)
Our Review
5
Samsung 2TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Recommended Retailer
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
(Black Kingston)
Our Review
6
HyperX Cloud II - Gaming...
HP (US)
View Deal
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
(Kingston)
Our Review
7
Kingston HyperX Cloud II 7.1...
Tomtop WW
View Deal
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
(Black Razer)
Our Review
8
Razer Huntsman V2 TKL...
Amazon
$179.98
View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (2TB)
(2TB Samsung)
Our Review
9
SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB...
Amazon
$499.99
View Deal
Kingston HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset
(Red Kingston)
Our Review
10
HyperX Cloud II - Gaming...
Amazon
$99.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal