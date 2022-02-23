Get $300 Off a Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6900XT: Real Deals

Another great day for GPU price drops as this Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT dips down to £1,500. This is great news for gamers trying to get their hands on a powerful graphics card. Don't forget to have a look at our GPU Hierarchy and RX 6900XT reviews for any information to help you make an informed decision.

A massive $500 off Aorus' FO48U 48 inch 4K gaming monitor takes this Editor's Choice award winning display down to $1000 at Newegg. With stunning image quality and pro-level accuracy out of the box, this should be on your shopping list.

Today we also have a massive 57% discount on a popular Razer gaming keyboard - the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 TKL (Tenkeyless). This mechanical gaming keyboard uses orange key switches for a tactile yet silent experience.

To make it a family affair, we also spied another Razer keyboard - the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL with 25% off of its normal asking price.

Keep scrolling for more real deals below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC: was $1,800, now $1,500 at Newegg

The Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900XT SE Gaming OC comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,500, now $1,000 at Newegg with rebate

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had a $500 cut from its usual price. Other features include 10-bit colour / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editors choice award.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2: was $140, now $60 at Amazon

This is a spacious gaming keyboard which the RGB Razer is famous for, plus it features the company’s signature green switch for a tactile and clicky feel. This BlackWidow is also built for ergonomics thanks to the removable wrist rest and portability, courtesy of the tenkeyless design and removable micro USB cable.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $150, now $112 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience.

Samsung EVO Plus (2TB) NVMe SSD: was $230, now $200 at Amazon

We gave the Samsung EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD our Editor's Choice award for its solid overall performance and now at an all-time low price. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB offers reads and writes of 3,500 and 3,30 MBps with random reads and writes of 620,000 and 560,000 IOPS. It has 2GB of DRAM cache and a rated endurance of 1,200 TBW.

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $100, now $78 A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform and these from HyperX offer a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic.

Looking for more deals?