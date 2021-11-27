4K Gaming Monitor Deal: $150 Off 144 Hz, Quantum Dot Display

Are you ready to raise your gaming experience to the next level? The MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD, which sits at the very top of our list of the best 4K gaming monitors, is exactly what you need. While the 32-inch monitor typically sells for $899.99, it can be yours for just $749.99, an all-time low price.

The Optix MPG321UR-QD flaunts a quantum dot IPS screen with excellent 178-degree wide viewing angles. It delivers beautiful images with vibrant colors and clarity. The 4K panel's 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and adaptive-sync (FreeSync or G-SYNC) support offer a buttery-smooth gaming experience as long as your graphics card is up to the task. Carrying the DisplayHDR 600 specification, the Optix MPG321UR-QD has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, but pushes it up to 600 nits for HDR content.

While the Optix MPG321UR-QD is tailored towards gamers, the monitor can also double-down as a monitor for professional work. It comes factory-calibrated with a color accuracy rated for 99% Adobe RGB, 97% DCI-P3 (we've seen 117% in our review) and 143% SRGB coverage. The Optix MPG321UR-QD comes with tons of USB ports, including six downstream USB 2.0 Type-A ports with KVM 3.0 support, three USB Type-B ports and one USB Type-C that does both peripherals and video.

MSI's Optix MPG321UR-QD is the colorful UHD monitor that gamers have been dreaming about. It comes equipped with a 32-inch, 4K IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and quantum dot tech that allows it to hit 117 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut.

In terms of display outputs, the Optix MPG321UR-QD sports one DisplayPort 1.4a output and two HDMI 2.1 ports. Therefore, you won't have any problems connecting your console, whether it be Microsoft's Xbox Series X or Sony's PlayStation 5. In fact, the Optix MPG321UR-QD has a built-in console mode with specific settings for next-generation gaming consoles.

