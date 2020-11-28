Acer 27-Inch IPS Monitor Down to $279 at Newegg

If you've been holding out for an IPS display, check out this offer on the Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx through Newegg. This is an IPS monitor that measures in at 27-inches.

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27" WQHD: was $349, now $279 at Newegg

This monitor is usually priced around $349 but today you can pick it up for just $279. There is a counterpart to this monitor, the Acer XG270HU , that uses a TN panel instead listed for $279 at Newegg.View Deal

According to the specs, The Acer panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, and resolution weighs in at 2560 x 1440. The edition features three HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input.

The EI272UR supports AMD FreeSync 2 to reduce screen tearing. It has two built-in 2-watt speakers and comes with a tilt-adjustable stand. You can easily mount the screen using a VESA mount.

If you're looking for a TN panel, the Acer XG270HU is very similar but uses a TN panel instead. It's currently listed for $279 at Newegg.

Go to the Acer EI272UR page on Newegg for more details and checkout options.

