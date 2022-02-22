AMD RX 6900XT Graphics Card Prices Going Down - Real Deals

GPU Prices decreasing instead of increasing

Real Deals
What a refreshing change to see the prices of GPUs going down instead of up. ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT - the AMD flagship GPU has $100 knocked off of its price as well as availability as we all pray for an end to the GPU drought and excessive prices.   

The Intel Core i7-12700K is also back on sale at a low price, so if you're looking for great gaming performance at a good price point, now is a great time to pick up a 12700K. Intel’s Core i7 Alder Lake 12700K has received our Editors Choice award for its superb performance. Also in today's deals is a great saving on a Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow case - check out our review if you would like to see what we think of it.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,700, now $1,600 at Newegg

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,700, now $1,600 at Newegg
ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, with a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

View Deal
Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $110, now $90 at Newegg with rebate

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $110, now $90 at Newegg with rebate
This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700K:  was $390, now $351 at Amazon

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $390, now $351 at Amazon
We gave the i7-12700K the coveted Editor's Choice award for good reason, it matches the i9-12900K in gaming performance but for a lot less money. The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

View Deal
Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor:  was $700, now $620 at Amazon

Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor: was $700, now $620 at Amazon
Razer's 27-inch, 2K display has a gorgeous panel that covers nearly 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, along with attractive RGB lighting. The Razer Raptor is also FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible.

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor: was $330, now $270 at Newegg

 Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor: was $330, now $270 at Newegg
This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Desktops
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 22 deals
Filters
Arrow
Alienware Aurora R10
(Pink Alienware)
Our Review
1
Fashion Women dresses O-neck...
Walmart
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
(AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
2
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core,...
Amazon
$799
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(8GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
3
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell
$1,199.99
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Our Review
4
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 3.4 GHz...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(Alienware)
Our Review
5
Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Intel Core i9-11900K
(Intel)
Our Review
6
Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop...
Amazon
$824.99
View Deal
SK hynix Gold P31 1 TB
(1TB Gold)
Our Review
7
SK hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA...
Amazon
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Our Review
8
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X...
Amazon
$799
View Deal
Intel Core i9-11900K
(Intel)
Our Review
9
Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop...
Amazon
$874.99
View Deal
SK hynix Gold P31 1 TB
(Gold SK hynix)
Our Review
10
SK hynix Gold P31 1TB PCIe...
Amazon
$166.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
