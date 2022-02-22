AMD RX 6900XT Graphics Card Prices Going Down - Real Deals

What a refreshing change to see the prices of GPUs going down instead of up. ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT - the AMD flagship GPU has $100 knocked off of its price as well as availability as we all pray for an end to the GPU drought and excessive prices.

The Intel Core i7-12700K is also back on sale at a low price, so if you're looking for great gaming performance at a good price point, now is a great time to pick up a 12700K. Intel’s Core i7 Alder Lake 12700K has received our Editors Choice award for its superb performance. Also in today's deals is a great saving on a Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow case - check out our review if you would like to see what we think of it.

Today’s best deals in detail

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,700, now $1,600 at Newegg

ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, with a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $110, now $90 at Newegg with rebate

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $390, now $351 at Amazon

We gave the i7-12700K the coveted Editor's Choice award for good reason, it matches the i9-12900K in gaming performance but for a lot less money. The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor: was $700, now $620 at Amazon

Razer's 27-inch, 2K display has a gorgeous panel that covers nearly 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, along with attractive RGB lighting. The Razer Raptor is also FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor: was $330, now $270 at Newegg

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting.

