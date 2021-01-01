Best Razer Deals 2021

The new year is upon us. While we’ve been keeping track of the best tech deals in general as well as getting more specific with pages like the best laptop deals, sometimes it’s worth getting even more granular.

Well-known manufacturers behind some of the best laptops, best mice, and the like also like to put out their own deals initiatives and holiday gift guides as we approach the end of the year. That makes this a great time to look for deals from premium brands.



Razer Deals Tips

How powerful do you want your laptop? Razer’s deals range from ultrabooks to 4K @ 120Hz 17-inchers.

Razer’s deals range from ultrabooks to 4K @ 120Hz 17-inchers. Essential or Elite? Razer’s keyboards and mice tend to have less premium “essential” versions and more expensive “elite” versions with additional features. Check if these additions are worth it to you.

Razer’s keyboards and mice tend to have less premium “essential” versions and more expensive “elite” versions with additional features. Check if these additions are worth it to you. Accessories: Over the years, Razer’s increasingly tried to shift to a lifestyle brand. The company's got plenty of accessories if you want to go all-in on a completely Razer-setup.

Best Razer Laptops

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1599, now $1299 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is Razer's tried-and-true mainstream gaming laptop. The model on sale here has an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 144Hz FHD screen, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.View Deal

Best Razer Keyboards

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $89 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman is a personal favorite here at Tom's Hardware, since many of us do our work on it. It's got bespoke optical switches from Razer that give it fast actuation but firm follow-through, making it great for gaming and typing.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite Gaming Keyboard: was $169, now $129 at Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is Razer's most premium keyboard, with dedicated media keys, a full ten-key, a wrist wrest, and bespoke green mechanical switches that have a clicky and tactile feeling.View Deal

Best Razer Mice

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $99, now $47 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba Wireless is an optical mouse with up to 16,000 CPI, 7 programmable buttons, 2 RGB zones and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. It connects to your PC over a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $29 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is Razer's most basic gaming mouse. It's got a max CPI of 6,400, 5 programmable buttons and 2 RGB zones.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock: was $169, now $139 at Amazon This is the most premium wireless version of Razer's Basilisk gaming mouse, plus it comes with a charging dock. It supports up to 20,000 CPI, uses an optical sensor, has 11 programmable buttons, boasts 100 hours of battery life and has 14 customizable lighting zones.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $59, now $54 at Amazon This is a less expensive wireless version of Razer's Basilisk gaming mouse than the Ultimate model. It supports up to 16,000 CPI, uses an optical sensor, has 6 programmable buttons, boasts 450 hours of battery life and has 1 LED.View Deal

Best Razer Accessories