Best After-Christmas Tech Deals 2018
Christmas is over so now you can turn your attention from buying gifts for others to treating yourself. Whether you received some holiday money (or gift cards) that's burning a hole in your pocket or you just want to upgrade your setup before the new year, retailers have some fantastic hardware deals right now. Here are our favorites.
Favorite Deals
- XFX Radeon RX 580 (8GB) for $189
- Sapphire RX 580 (8GB) for $189
- Seagate 8TB External HDD for $129.99 ($30 off)
- Corsair LL Series RGB 120mm Dual Fan 3-Pack for $94 ($25 off)
- Seagate Expansion 4TB External HDD for $79 ($70 off)
- Corsair RM750x Power Supply (750W) for $79 (reg $129)
- Corsair CX550M Power Supply (550W) for $39 ($40 off)
- Samsung 860 EVO (512GB) SSD for $82 ($27 off)
- Asus FX504 TUF Gaming Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, GTX 1050 Ti for $799 ($200 off)
- Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Blower 8GB for $699 ($100 off)
- Acer Apire E 15 15.6-inch Laptop for $354 ($25 off)
Gaming Deals
- Nintendo Switch w/ $25 Amazon GC for $299 ($25 off)
- Fallout 76 for PC for $39.99 ($20 off)
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset (2019 Edition) for $74.99 ($25 off)
- Overpowered 17-inch Gaming Laptop for $999 ($700 off, Core i7/32GB/2TB HD+256GB SSD/GTX 1060)
- MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $799 ($100 off, Core i5/16GB/1TB HD+256GB SSD/GTX1050Ti)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite for $39.99 ($30 off)
PC Monitor Deals
- Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor $399.99 ($100 off)
- Dell 32-inch 1080p IPS Monitor for $149 ($145 off)
Components DEALS
Corsair RM750x Power Supply
This 750-watt power supply is 80 PLUS Gold Certified and promises near-silent operating thanks to a "Zero RPM" fan.
Was: $129.99 Is Now: $79.99
Graphics DEALS
XFX Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
This overclocked RX 580 card sports 8GB of high-speed memory and a 1,405 MHz boost clock speed.
Was: $199.99 Is Now: $189.99
Console Gaming DEALS
Nintendo Switch w/ $25 GC
The Switch can morph between a traditional console, multiplayer
tabletop device, or handheld. Amazon is bundling it with a free $25 gift card.
Was: $324.99 Is Now: $299
Tablets DEALS
Amazon Fire HD 10
This Fire HD 10 has the best screen of any Fire tablet. Its 1920 x 1200-pixel display produces crisp, vivid images. The rarely discounted tablet is currently $30 off.
Was: $149.99 Is Now: $119.99
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
The Fire HD 8 is a great value offering nearly 11 hours of power, solid performance, and built-in Alexa at a cheap price. The 16GB and 32GB models are both on sale.
Was: $79.99 Is Now: $49.99
Storage DEALS
SanDisk Cruzer 128GB Flash Drive
Whether you're backing up files or taking them on the go, this 128GB SanDisk Flash Drive is the perfect size for your everyday storage needs. Amazon has it at an all-time low.
Was: $24.99 Is Now: $19.99
HDTV DEALS
Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart HDTV
The Vizio 50-inch 4K HDTV (D50x-G9) offers 4K resolution and can stream content from Netflix, Hulu, and more. It supports HDR content and has built-in Chromecast support.
Was: $428 Is Now: $298
Printers DEALS
Samsung Xpress Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer
Enjoy mobile printing at home or at the office with the Samsung Xpress Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer. It prints up to 21 ppm for fast and efficient productivity. For a limited time, it's $65 off.
Was: $99.99 Is Now: $34.99
Headphones DEALS
Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
If you're on the hunt for a pair of wireless Bluetooth buds for working out, the Elite Active 65t are the best earbuds you can buy.
Was: $189 Is Now: $139.99
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones deliver deep immersive sound and feature a built-in mic for clear HD calls. For a limited time, it's $80 off its normal selling price.
Was: $279 Is Now: $199
Digital Entertainment DEALS
Amazon 99-Cent Rentals
Need some holiday entertainment? Amazon is offering various digital movie rentals for just 99 cents each.
Was: $5.99 Is Now: $0.99
Smart Home DEALS
Amazon Echo Dot (2018)
Amazon's least-expensive Alexa speaker just got more affordable. The 2018 Echo Dot is now only $29.99, a $20 discount on an Editor's Choice device.
Was: $49.99 Is Now: $29.99
Amazon Echo 2nd Generation
Amazon's second-gen Echo is more attractive and affordable than the original, and it sounds just as good, too.
The Editors' Choice speaker is currently $69.99.
Was: $99.99 Is Now: $69.99
laptop DEALS
Dell Inspiron i7559-5012GRY Notebook
Dell designed this notebook with a 4K touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-5700HQ processor, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M GPU. It’s well suited for gaming and work tasks.
Was: $1,099.99 Is Now: $959.95
wireless-router DEALS
Asus RT-AC56R Dual-Band Wireless Router
Asus designed its RT-AC56R router to transmit simultaneously using 802.11ac and 802.11n network protocols, giving it a maximum data rate of 1,167Mbps. Coupon code "EMCRCBR33" lowers it to $49.99.
Was: $99.99 Is Now: $95.99