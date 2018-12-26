Best After-Christmas Tech Deals 2018

Christmas is over so now you can turn your attention from buying gifts for others to treating yourself. Whether you received some holiday money (or gift cards) that's burning a hole in your pocket or you just want to upgrade your setup before the new year, retailers have some fantastic hardware deals right now. Here are our favorites.

Favorite Deals

Gaming Deals

PC Monitor Deals 

What kind of deals do you want to see ?

Components DEALS

Corsair RM750x Power Supply

This 750-watt power supply is 80 PLUS Gold Certified and promises near-silent operating thanks to a "Zero RPM" fan.

Was: $129.99 Is Now: $79.99

$

Save $50

See details on Newegg

Graphics DEALS

XFX Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

This overclocked RX 580 card sports 8GB of high-speed memory and a 1,405 MHz boost clock speed.

Was: $199.99 Is Now: $189.99

$

Save $10

See details on Newegg

Console Gaming DEALS

Nintendo Switch w/ $25 GC

The Switch can morph between a traditional console, multiplayer tabletop device, or handheld. Amazon is bundling it with a free $25 gift card.

Was: $324.99 Is Now: $299

$

Save $26

See details on Amazon

Tablets DEALS

Amazon Fire HD 10

This Fire HD 10 has the best screen of any Fire tablet. Its 1920 x 1200-pixel display produces crisp, vivid images. The rarely discounted tablet is currently $30 off. 

Was: $149.99 Is Now: $119.99

$

Save $30

See details on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Fire HD 8 is a great value offering nearly 11 hours of power, solid performance, and built-in Alexa at a cheap price. The 16GB and 32GB models are both on sale.

Was: $79.99 Is Now: $49.99

$

Save $30

See details on Amazon

Storage DEALS

SanDisk Cruzer 128GB Flash Drive

Whether you're backing up files or taking them on the go, this 128GB SanDisk Flash Drive is the perfect size for your everyday storage needs. Amazon has it at an all-time low.

Was: $24.99 Is Now: $19.99

$

Save $5

See details on Amazon

HDTV DEALS

Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart HDTV

The Vizio 50-inch 4K HDTV (D50x-G9) offers 4K resolution and can stream content from Netflix, Hulu, and more. It supports HDR content and has built-in Chromecast support.

Was: $428 Is Now: $298

$

Save $130

See details on Wal-Mart

Printers DEALS

Samsung Xpress Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer

Enjoy mobile printing at home or at the office with the Samsung Xpress Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer. It prints up to 21 ppm for fast and efficient productivity. For a limited time, it's $65 off. 

Was: $99.99 Is Now: $34.99

$

Save $65

See details on Amazon

Headphones DEALS

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds

 If you're on the hunt for a pair of wireless Bluetooth buds for working out, the Elite Active 65t are the best earbuds you can buy.

Was: $189 Is Now: $139.99

$

Save $49

See details on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones deliver deep immersive sound and feature a built-in mic for clear HD calls. For a limited time, it's $80 off its normal selling price. 

Was: $279 Is Now: $199

$

Save $80

See details on Amazon

Digital Entertainment DEALS

Amazon 99-Cent Rentals

Need some holiday entertainment? Amazon is offering various digital movie rentals for just 99 cents each.

A Quiet Place

Kung Fu Hustle

Airplane!

Gravity

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Deliverance


Was: $5.99 Is Now: $0.99

$

Save $5

See details on Amazon

Smart Home DEALS

Amazon Echo Dot (2018)

Amazon's least-expensive Alexa speaker just got more affordable. The 2018 Echo Dot is now only $29.99, a $20 discount on an Editor's Choice device. 

Was: $49.99 Is Now: $29.99

$

Save $20

See details on Amazon

Amazon Echo 2nd Generation

Amazon's second-gen Echo is more attractive and affordable than the original, and it sounds just as good, too. The Editors' Choice speaker is currently $69.99.

Was: $99.99 Is Now: $69.99

$

Save $30

See details on Amazon

laptop DEALS

Dell Inspiron i7559-5012GRY Notebook

Dell designed this notebook with a 4K touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-5700HQ processor, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M GPU. It’s well suited for gaming and work tasks.

Was: $1,099.99 Is Now: $959.95

$

Save $140

See details on Amazon

wireless-router DEALS

Asus RT-AC56R Dual-Band Wireless Router

Asus designed its RT-AC56R router to transmit simultaneously using 802.11ac and 802.11n network protocols, giving it a maximum data rate of 1,167Mbps. Coupon code "EMCRCBR33" lowers it to $49.99.

Was: $99.99 Is Now: $95.99

$

Save $4

See details on Newegg

