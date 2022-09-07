Best Wireless Gaming Mouse, Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight Now at Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

If you're into serious gaming and want the best tools available then you've probably already heard of Logitech's Pro X lineup of peripherals. The Logitech Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse is on sale for only $99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg with promo code SSBW725. We reviewed the Logitech Pro X Superlight (opens in new tab) and gave it our Editor's Choice award thanks to its amazing wireless performance and ergonomics.

Another absolute bargain today is AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G for only $154. Yes, new chips are coming, but this is a fantastic price for a superbly performing CPU, and a great addition to any budget PC build. See our CPU Hierarchy for details on how the 5600G compares to the competition.

Want to make some performance upgrades to an older laptop, or maybe replace that 5400rpm HDD in your old PS4? The TeamGroup AX2 512GB SSD for $29 is the perfect candidate. Providing SATA III read/write transfer speeds of 540MB/s and 490MB/s respectively, this is an amazingly cheap option.

Logitech Pro X Superlight Wireless: was $159, now $99 at Newegg with promo code

One of the most highly rated mice for esports professionals and top-tier FPS gamers, the Logitech Pro X Superlight also received our Editors Choice award for its best-in-class wireless connectivity, hand-grip fit, and weight. See our Logitech Pro X Superlight review for our expert opinion on this gaming mouse.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $154 at Amazon

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box.

TeamGroup AX2 512GB SSD: was $59, now $29 at Amazon

TeamGroup's AX2 SSD SATA III has a 6Gb/s transfer interface and features sequential read/write speeds of 540MB/s and 490MB/s.

MSI Force GC30V2 Wireless Gaming Controller: was $39, now $29 at Amazon

Get control of your games with MSI's GC30V2 wireless controller with a replaceable D-Pad cover and dual-vibration motors for haptic feedback. This controller uses a wireless dongle to connect to your PC, but can also use the included USB cable to play without interruption.

HP Victus 16 (model: 16z-e100) Gaming Laptop: was $999, now $712 at HP

This budget gaming laptop comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB of DDR5 memory, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. For storage, the HP Victus 15 has a 256GB SSD.

