Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: What to Expect

Black Friday season is upon us and there are set to be loads of great gaming laptop deals. Today’s best gaming laptops are expensive, to say the least, which is what makes these next few weeks the best time to save big and get a powerful portable rig.

I’ve been busy scouring the internet for the best PC and laptop deals all year long and the fact discounts are starting to disappear is a good telltale sign that these Black Friday savings are going to be impressive.

Best Black Friday deals hubs

What Black Friday gaming laptop deals can you expect?

Now for the big question. What’s going to be on sale? Will there be big discounts on the latest hardware or small price cuts to previous gen systems?

In terms of the biggest price cuts, it should come as no surprise that we predict these to occur across RTX 20 and GTX 16 Series laptops. However, don’t count out some genuinely good RTX 30 Series gaming laptop savings too.

This year’s Dell gaming deals have proven just how low the latest hardware can go. For example: Alienware’s m15 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU has been available at nearly $1,000 off the list price. You can expect a lot more of the same as we countdown to the big day.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday normally happens on the day after Thanksgiving, which means you can expect Black Friday 2021 to happen on Friday, November 26.

But of course, Black Friday is not just a day anymore. It’s a weeks-long sales extravaganza, which has already started with Amazon’s daily deals and Newegg’s Black Friday Price Promise .

Black Friday RTX 30 Series gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,184.98, now $862.39 at Dell

A surprisingly powerful budget choice. The Dell G15 offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,569 at Newegg with rebate

This power configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,023 now $1,763 @ Dell

This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate

This fully-loaded spec of the MSI GP66 features an RTX 3080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD — all keeping gameplay at its most fluid on the 15.6-inch FHD display with buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): was $2,999, now $1,999 @ Newegg

Get $1,000 off this stunner of a machine, which uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W.View Deal

Black Friday RTX 20 Series gaming laptop deals

MSI GP Series: was $1,999, now $1,299 at Newegg after rebate

This 17.3-inch gaming laptop from MSI is one of the biggest discounts you will find on this list — featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 2070 SUPER GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you don't need the latest graphics, this is a great option.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition: was $2,299 now $1,599 at Razer

This configuration features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display up top, 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,199, now $1,869 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, accompanied by an RTX 2070 Super GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 240Hz IPS display.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition: was $2,999, now $1,899 at Razer

This one’s more for the esports enthusiasts, with a FHD display that has a buttery smooth 300Hz refresh rate. Alongside this and a bigger battery, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-10875H processor paired with an RTX 2080 Max Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3: was $3,693 now $2,841 @ Dell

Previous gen hardware can still have so much power, as Alienware proves with this 17-inch configuration: featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage.View Deal

Black Friday GTX 16 Series gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,299, now $869 at Newegg

This is a barebones model of the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop that'll give you just enough power to dip your toes into PC gaming, and it's priced to match. It comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, plus a 120Hz IPS display with an FHD resolution. View Deal