Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Without the Noise: Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 Hits Lowest Price

Want mechanical switches but don’t want to put up with the noise? Corsair’s Strafe RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard, which uses Cherry MX Silent Red switches that have the same actuation point as Cherry MX Reds, is now available on Best Buy for $99.99, $50 off its usual $149.99



This is a gaming focused keyboard with a USB pass-through port for your best gaming mouse, best gaming headset or whatever else you want to plug into your PC. The Strafe RGB MK.2 also has full per-key RGB lgihting and 8Mb of onboard memory for creating up to 3 different profiles. This quiet gaming keyboard also has n-key rollover and dedicated media controls, including a volume wheel.

The Stafe MK.2's Cherry MX Silent switches have the same 45 cN operating force as Cherry’s MX Red and MX Speed switches, while chopping 0.3mm off the MX Red’s 4.0mm travel distance. For that trade, you’ll get “30% less noise,” at least according to Corsair.



The MX Silent version of the Strafe MK.2 has been bouncing back and forth between $99 and $150 for a while but has never been cheaper than this. If you’re like me and your constant typing has been bothering your partner or roommate during this new work-from-home world, this might be the best gaming keyboard for you.