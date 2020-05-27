Trending

Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Without the Noise: Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2 Hits Lowest Price

Corsair’s Cherry MX Silent keyboard is selling for $50 off.

Corsair Strafe RGB Mk.2
(Image credit: Corsair)

Want mechanical switches but don’t want to put up with the noise? Corsair’s Strafe RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard, which uses Cherry MX Silent Red switches that have the same actuation point as Cherry MX Reds, is now available on Best Buy for $99.99, $50 off its usual $149.99

This is a gaming focused keyboard with a USB pass-through port for your best gaming mouse, best gaming headset or whatever else you want to plug into your PC. The Strafe RGB MK.2 also has full per-key RGB lgihting and 8Mb of onboard memory for creating up to 3 different profiles. This quiet gaming keyboard also has n-key rollover and dedicated media controls, including a volume wheel.

Corsair Strafe RGB MK.2: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
This keyboard has Cherry MX Silent switches for quieter keypresses, as well as a USB pass-through port for accessories and full per-key RGB. Its 8mb of onboard memory lets users program 3 different profiles directly into the keyboard, while its NKRO anti-ghosting ensures accurate presses.
 View Deal

The Stafe MK.2's Cherry MX Silent switches have the same 45 cN operating force as Cherry’s MX Red and MX Speed switches, while chopping 0.3mm off the MX Red’s 4.0mm travel distance. For that trade, you’ll get “30% less noise,” at least according to Corsair.

The MX Silent version of the Strafe MK.2 has been bouncing back and forth between $99 and $150 for a while but has never been cheaper than this. If you’re like me and your constant typing has been bothering your partner or roommate during this new work-from-home world, this might be the best gaming keyboard for you.

3 Comments
  • NightHawkRMX 27 May 2020 21:23
    Half of the enjoyment of a mechanical keyboard is the audio feedback as well as the tactile feedback. I'll keep my blue switches.
    Reply
  • sizzling 27 May 2020 21:49
    NightHawkRMX said:
    Half of the enjoyment of a mechanical keyboard is the audio feedback as well as the tactile feedback. I'll keep my blue switches.
    If someone is trying to sleep in the room next door you won’t be very popular, ask me how I know :ROFLMAO:
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 27 May 2020 23:09
    Yea I definitely do get complaints from family members. I have a membrane board that I use if they complain too much one day.
    Reply