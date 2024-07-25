8BitDo's Famicom-inspired retro keyboard drops to an all-time low of $59

The older you get the more nostalgic you can be towards the "good old days" or even your childhood memories - especially when it comes to your first experiences with gaming, whether it's a handheld Nintendo Donkey Kong Game And Watch, Gameboy, Commodore 64, Famicom/NES, or PlayStation. Well, today's deal features a retro mechanical keyboard from 8BitDo that looks like a time traveler has brought it back from the 80s, with a color scheme that replicates the famous colors of the Nintendo Famicom entertainment system.

You can find today's awesome deal on the 8Bitdo retro mechanical keyboard at Woot for $59, which is the all-time lowest price that it's been available for sale. The board is a TKL layout with the number pad removed. There are 87 keys, with perfectly matched Nintendo Famicom colored dye-sub PBT keycaps giving that awesome retro aesthetic.

Included with this keyboard is a unique dual super-button peripheral addon that's also programmable and can be mapped to any key or shortcut you desire - maybe a push-to-talk button for example. The same goes for the keyboard, where you can use 8BitDo's Ultimate Software V2 for all your custom keyboard mapping and macros.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - Famicom Edition: now $59 at Woot (was $99)



Keyboard size: 87-key TKL

Switches: Kailh Box Switch V2 White

Hot-swappable: Yes

Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired



This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like the favored NES/Famicom console from the good old days. It comes with dual giant buttons similar to the buttons used on the traditional Nintendo controller. This keeb has multi-function connectivity and a unique look that's perfect for any retro gaming enthusiast.

With three modes of connectivity (wired cable, Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz wireless) the 8BitDo Fami Edition is compatible with almost any situation you would want this mechanical gaming keyboard for. Perfect for both typing and gaming, this keyboard uses Kailh box white V2 switches on a hot-swappable PCB.