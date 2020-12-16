This Budget Dell Gaming Laptop Has Dropped to $749

We're getting close to the end of the Holiday shopping season, but snagging a quality gaming laptop on a budget is still doable this holiday with late deals like this one from Dell on the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop. The base model for this machine is currently priced at $749.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1039, now $749 at Dell

This laptop has a 15.6-inch screen with an FHD resolution (that measures up to 1920 x 1080). The refresh rate can reach as high as 120Hz.

Inside this G5 15, you'll find a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H. This processor has 4 cores and can reach up to 4.5GHz. For graphics, it uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

This model ships with 8GB of DDR4-2933. Storage-wise, it comes equipped with a 256GB internal SSD. These capacities definitely reflect the machine's price, but this budget deal is still a good starting point.

According to Dell's website, this deal is limited and isn't guaranteed until the order process is complete. Visit the Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop product page at Dell for more details and checkout options.