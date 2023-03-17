Dell’s S2722DGM 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Is on Sale for $249: Real Deals

Save $50 off the regular retail price of Dell's S2722DGM 27-inch gaming monitor - making it $249 (opens in new tab). With a QHD resolution and 1500R curve, this gaming monitor could make a great addition to any fledgling gaming setup. We reviewed the Dell S2722DGM (opens in new tab) and liked its great build quality and premium-quality video processing but weren't so taken with its lack of HDR or the color gamut being only a little wider than sRGB.

Drawing inspiration from military helicopters like the Apache, this racing green case from Thermaltake provides a home for your components and a micro-ATX setup. With plenty of airflow, thanks to the large gaps between panels, the case will also let you view your parts through one of the many glass windows. The Thermaltake AH T200 is currently $129 at Newegg (opens in new tab) — its lowest price for a little while.

A pre-built gaming rig for just over $1,000, the Skytech Blaze 3.0 is on sale for $1,099 (opens in new tab). With components that include an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, this is a capable gaming machine for under $1,500 (opens in new tab).

Dell S2722DGM 27-inch Curved Monitor: now $249 at Dell (was $299)

A popular choice for a gaming monitor the Dell S2722DGM comes with a high 165Hz refresh rate when connected via DisplayPort, has Freesync Premium and also sports an aggressive 1500R curve for extra gaming immersion and glare/reflection reduction. See our review of the Dell S2722DGM for more details on this 27-inch curved gaming monitor.

Thermaltake AH T200 Racing Green Micro ATX Case: now $129 at Newegg

Looking like a piece of military hardware, the AH T200 from Thermaltake adds a bit of war-machine flair to your PC build. Supporting the micro-ATX form factor and providing easy views of your PC components this case stands out from the crowd.

Skytech Blaze 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop: now $1,099 at Newegg (was $1,849)

This pre-built gaming PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, 1TB NVME SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM.

Gigabyte M32QC 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: now $279 at Newegg with promo code (was $349)

With a curved screen and built-in KVM switch, this 32-inch gaming monitor from Gigabyte is a large monitor for the price. The M32QC has a VA panel, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time (GTG). Use code MARDEAL for a $10 discount.

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,549)

This Omen 16 has a 16-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Internals comprise of an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 16GB of DDR4 memory, RTX 3060 graphics, and a 512GB SSD making this a capable gaming machine under $1000.

