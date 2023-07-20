$99 for a Superfast 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Storage wars are here to stay

We're outside of any major sales events, but the deals on storage are staying pretty constant. There's been a bit of a storage war going on between all the major players to shift stock as Gen 5 SSDs filter onto the market and become more prevalent. I love competition as it normally always works out best for us - the consumer - so it's nice to highlight deals like this WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD for $99. It's not the cheapest it's ever been, but still a very good price for one of the best SSDs available. 

The 2022 variant of the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 is on offer for just $999.  This is a capable gaming machine that uses an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS eight-core CPU and the popular RTX 3060 graphics card. 

If you are looking for a smaller gaming laptop, the MSI Stealth 14 is reduced to $1,299 right now and features the latest hardware such as an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor and an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. All in a compact chassis with a 14-inch display.

Today’s best deals in detail

WD Black SN850X 2TB:  now $99 at Best Buy

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $99 at Best Buy (was $199)
2TB of fast storage for $99 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. 

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 (2022): now $999 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 (2022): now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,619)
A 15.6-inch laptop with a QHD resolution and 300 nits screen brightness. Powering the 2022 variant of the Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD.

MSI Stealth 14 Gaming Laptop: now $1,299 at Best Buy

MSI Stealth 14 Gaming Laptop: now $1,299 at Best Buy (was $1,699)
A smaller gaming laptop with a 14-inch 1920x1200 WUXGA screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Powering this machine is an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor and an RTX 4060 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of 4000MHz DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Cyborg (2023) Gaming Laptop: now $799 at Best Buy

MSI Cyborg (2023) Gaming Laptop: now $799 at Best Buy (was $1,099)
The Cyborg uses a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution. Hardware in this machine includes an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12650H, RTX 4060, 8GB 4800MHz DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $749 at Amazon

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $749 at Amazon (was $819)
A large 20GB GDDR6 VRAM with a 320-bit memory interface. This RX 7900XT has 5376 stream processors with a 2000MHz base clock and 2400MHz boost clock.
See our review of the RX 7900 XT for more details.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.