EVGA Slashes $1,000 Off GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPUs, Starting at $1,149

In an unpredecented move, EVGA has slashed $1,000 of the brand's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models. The GA102-powered graphics cards is one of the best graphics cards right now, which debuted early this year at $1,999.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Gaming, which is the least expensive SKU on EVGA's lineup, now sells for $1,149, 47% cheaper than what the company used to sell it for. At $1,149, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming is also one of the most affordable custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models on the market. It's no push-over on the performance side, either. The graphics card flaunts a 1,890 MHz boost clock.

If you need something with a bit more firepower, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming retails for $1,199 on EVGA's store. It carries a $50 premium over the non-ultra model but offers a 30 MHz higher boost clock speed. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming is the second fastest model in the lineup, with a factory overclock that pushes the boost lock to 1,920 MHz.

Graphics card New Price MSRP Boost Clock (MHz) Part Number GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N Hybrid Gaming $1,999 $2,499 1,950 24G-P5-4998-KT GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming $1,499 $2,199 1,920 24G-P5-4988-KR GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming $1,399 $1,999 1,860 24G-P5-4981-KR GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming $1,199 $2,199 1,920 24G-P5-4985-KR GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Gaming $1,149 $2,149 1,890 24G-P5-4983-KR

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming is also available with a hybrid cooling design. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming goes for $1,499, $300 more expensive than the air-cooled counterpart. In addition, the graphics card arrives with a beefy 360mm AIO cooler for maximum heat dissipation.

Even the exclusive GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N Hybrid Gaming is one sale, but unfortunately, it's out of stock. The over-engineered graphics card, which caters to extreme overclockers, used to carry an eye-watering price tag of $2,499. EVGA has lowered the price to $1,999, which still costs more than your average high-performance gaming PC. For what it's worth, EVGA includes a "free" SuperNOVA 1600W P2 power supply.

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards come with Nvidia's latest "Face Your Demons" bundle that consists of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and Doom Eternal Year One Pass (Includes Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One & Part Two and Battlemode).

Graphics card pricing started to plummet a few months ago as Ethereum is nearing its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Cryptocurrency miners have started to offload their hardware on the second-hand market to cut losses, whereas scalpers have also lowered pricing on platforms like eBay. EVGA is probably attempting to get rid of Ampere inventory while the company still can. Pricing will most likely continue to improve in the upcoming months as Nvidia readies its GeForce RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) graphics cards and AMD answering the call with its RDNA 3 graphics cards. Let's not forget that Intel also has Arc Alchemist, which the chipmaker expects to bring to the market in the summer.