Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Motherboard Now $150

Are you interested in picking up a new motherboard this Black Friday holiday? Newegg is currently offering a solid discount on the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard. This Aorus Elite mobo now has 25% off its $200 MSRP after a $20 rebate.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Motherboard: was $200, Now $150

This Gigabyte motherboard is 25% off its $200 MSRP and is compatible with AMD 3rd gen Ryzen, 2nd gen Ryzen, and Ryzen with Radeon Vega GPUs.

We praised the X570 Aorus Elite for its low price, its integrated I/O plate and its heatsink on the primary M.2 slot. However, frustratingly it lacked an LED debug code generator and it also didn't feature a Type-C port on the rear IO, which is a little odd given. Over all, this motherboard is a great way to get into AMDs latest platform without breaking the bank.