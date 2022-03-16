Grab an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU With $116 Off While It's Still In Stock: Real Deals

It's like spotting a rare bird that nobody has seen for 10 years, but this time the bird is an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU that's on sale on Amazon for $1,320. Yes, it's not the cheapest price for a graphics card, but it is actually in stock and available to buy instead of filling the pockets of eBay scalpers. 

We also have a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (RTX 3070) for $1,399 at Walmart, and a Gigabyte G27Q 27-inch QHD 144Hz display for $250 - it's the cheapest ever price we've seen for such a high spec gaming monitor. 

More fantastic deals are below so scroll down and have a look!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB: was $1,436 now $1,320 at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB: was $1,436 now $1,320 at Amazon
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Black Gaming features 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 8960 CUDA Cores,  and core clock speeds of 1440Mhz with a boost clock of 1755MHz. 

View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 (RTX 3070): was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 (RTX 3070): was $1,699, now $1,399 at Walmart
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop features a 16-inch QHD 165Hz screen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM (3200MHz), and a  512GB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $250 at Newegg with rebate

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $250 at Newegg with rebate
This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB colour gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price.

View Deal
Gigabyte G27FC 27-Inch 165Hz: was $250, now $188 at Newegg

Gigabyte G27FC 27-Inch 165Hz: was $250, now $188 at Newegg
With some seriously good specs for gamers, this 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

View Deal
HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Blue Switch): was $89, now $69 at Amazon

HyperX Alloy Origins Core (HyperX Blue Switch): was $89, now $69 at Amazon
This HyperX Alloy Origins Core wired gaming keyboard uses the HyperX Blue Switch and is a tenkeyless format - making it a smaller footprint on your desk, but it does obviously lack the number pad. Featuring an aluminum body and onboard memory, this is a great gaming keyboard.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
