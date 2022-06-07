Grab an RTX 3080 12GB at its Lowest Ever Price of $769: Real Deals

Today we have a huge price drop on the MSI Ventus Nvidia GeForce 3080 12GB GPU at only $769 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. You do have to mail in a rebate to get this price, but that takes this powerful graphics card within $100 of the MSRP of an original RTX 3080 10GB Founder Edition.

Intel's Core i7-12700KF is also down to its lowest price of $323 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. Check out our review of the 12700KF (opens in new tab) for more information and see why it received our Editors Choice award.

Grab the Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 GPU for just $1,699 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is a great price for the normally expensive premium Razer branded laptop. Built with a focus on gaming with the ability to be portable, this powerful laptop can play the latest games on high settings.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3080 12GB GPU: was $999, now $769 with rebate at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The 12GB RTX 3080 graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Gaming Mouse: was $129, now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive 46% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.

