Grab One Of The Best SFX PSUs For Less Than $120

The best power supplies come in all sizes and capacities. In terms of SFX units, Corsair's SF series is one of the best lineups out there. If you're particularly shopping for a 600W capacity, you can score the SF600 for less than $120.

The SF600 comes in two flavors. The 80 PLUS Gold variant retails for $124.99, but can be had for $84.99 after a $20 rebate. The 80 PLUS Platinum variant, on the other hand, normally sets you back $144.99. For this Cyber Monday, however, it can be yours for just $109.99 after the same $20 rebate.

Sporting premium components and Japanese 105°C capacitors, the SF600 power supplies are designed for high-performance systems that fit into the mini-ITX form factor. The SF600 is characterized by its first-class performance and very quiet operation. It relies on a single 92mm cooling fan with a built-in zero RPM mode where it only spins up at high loads.

Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Gold): was $124, now $84 at Newegg after rebate Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Gold): was $124, now $84 at Newegg after rebate

The SF600 is a SFX power supply with a 600W capacity and 80 PLUS Gold certification. Its compact and modular design facilitates the building process and cable management.

Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Platinum): was $144, now $109 at Newegg after rebate Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Platinum): was $144, now $109 at Newegg after rebate

This version of the SF600 features a 80 PLUS Platinum certification. The unit's other specifications are identical to those of the 80 PLUS Gold variant.

The SF600 comes with a fully modular design and individually sleeved cables. This means that you only connect the cables that you need, which helps keep your system clutter-free. Corsair also includes a SFX-to-ATX bracket adapter if you case lacks the mounting holes for SFX power supplies.

Corsair backs the SF600 power supply with a limited seven-year warranty so you won't have to worry about your investment. If you need a SFX unit with great performance and acoustics, there's nothing better than the Corsair SF600.

