Intel 660p NVMe SSD Deal: 1TB for Just $79

An extremely popular budget SSD choice for the past couple of years, the Intel 660p provides solid NVMe-level performance at an epic low price. Thanks its QLC (quad-level cell) NAND Flash and a small , the 1TB capacity is usually available for around $89, but today it's at the lowest price we've ever seen it for: a mere $79 at Amazon. That's one of the best Black Friday SSD deals you can get.

Intel's SSD 660p pairs QLC (quad-level cell) memory with an efficient SMI 2263 controller. Because of Intel's special firmware, the drive is able to achieve solid performance with a minimal amount of DRAM cache.

One of the best SSD bargains around, the Intel 660p promises up to 1,800 MBps reads and writes. Available at an all-time low price, it has been known to outperform many competitors and is one of the most power-efficient SSDs we've tested.

In our review of the the 1TB Intel 660p PCIe SSD, we noted that the drive outperformed a number of its competitors, including the Crucial MX 500 and, in some cases the Samsung 970 EVO. For example, the SSD 660p loaded a Final Fantasy XIV game scene in just 21.4 seconds, which was slightly ahead of Samsung's EVO drive and only a second or so behind competitors the Toshiba OCZ RD400.

Intel 660p SSD Specs

Capacity 1TB Interface M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Control Protocol NVMe Controller SMI 2263 NAND Type QLC Sequential Read/Write 1,800 / 1,800 MB/s Read / Write IOPS 150K / 220K Endurance 200TBW Warranty 5-Years

The SSD 660p is also one of the most power efficient SSDs we've ever tested, consuming just 0.033 watts while idle and 2.31 watts under load. That makes it an ideal drive for laptops, where lower power consumption means longer battery life.

