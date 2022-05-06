Intel Core i5-12400 Desktop CPU Now $159, Its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Right now, you can pick up Intel's Core i5-12400 CPU for just $159 from Amazon — its lowest price ever. This mid-tier gaming and productivity CPU is such good value for the money that it easily made it onto our best gaming CPU list.

Dropping to MSRP price today is ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX 6900 XT for $999 from Newegg. AMD's flagship model is soon to be replaced by the 6950 XT so that could be one of the reasons why we are seeing some nice price drops on the 6900 XT recently.

One of our favorite 3D printers, the Elegoo Saturn 3D, is currently on sale for just $399 from Amazon, that's $150 savings off of the usual retail price.

Check below for more great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i5-12400 CPU: was $237, now $159 at Amazon

This mid-tier powerhouse of a CPU has six P-cores that support hyper-threading and operates at a 2.5GHz base clock with the ability to boost to 4.4GHz. Check out our review of the Intel Core i5-12400 for more information.

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT GPU: was $1,239, now $999 with code VGAARJZ224 at Newegg

ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0.

MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD: was $109, now $84 at Newegg

The 1TB Spatium M450 from MSI offers sequential read speeds up to 3600MB/s and write speeds up to 3000MB/s. With a TBW of 600TB and PCIe 4.0 support, this is a great drive at this price point.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59, now $53 at Antonline

This latest version of the tried-and-trusted Xbox controller features a new hybrid D-pad design similar to the Xbox Elite controller and also includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology so that it can be used with Windows PCs and other devices that support Bluetooth.

Looking for more deals?