Intel Core i5-9600KF Drops to $200

Intel Core i5-9600KF (Image credit: Amazon)

It's not Black Friday yet, but it's starting to feel like it. The Intel Core i5-9600KF, which debuted at $262, currently sells for $237 thanks to recent Intel price cuts. However, it can be yours today for just $199.99.

The Core i5-9600KF comes rocking six cores, six threads and 9MB of cache. The unlocked chip has a 3.7 GHz base clock but boasts a boost clock that climbs to 4.6 GHz in a 95W package.

The Core i5-9600KF slides into a LGA1151 motherboard, preferrably a Z390 or Z370 one if you plan on overclocking. The processor isn't just great for gaming, but performs respectably in other tasks as well. It supports DDR4-2666 RAM natively, and you can have up to 128GB of RAM on a single system with this CPU.

There are two small caveats with the Core i5-9600KF. The chip lacks integrated graphics, meaning you'll have to pair it with a discrete graphics card. But if you're picking the processor up for a gaming rig, this shouldn't be a huge letdown since you probably already have a graphics card waiting for it.

Secondly, the Core i5-9600KF doesn't come with a stock cooler. If you need help on finding the best cooler for your needs, don't forget to consult our best CPU coolers guide that offers both air and liquid options at difference price points.

