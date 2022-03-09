Intel Core i9-12900K Reduced to $580, Its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

Intel's powerful Core i9-12900K CPU is down to $580 at Newegg thanks to a limited time offer - so grab this awesome deal while you can. The 12900K is Intel's flagship CPU and you can check how it compares to other processors in our CPU Heirarchy charts or have a look at why the 12900K received an Editor's Choice award in our review. 

Other great bargains today include the MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop, and the Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer both receiving spectacular discounts. 

Intel Core i9-12900K:  was $618, now $580 at Newegg with code 93XSP89

Intel Core i9-12900K: was $618, now $580 at Newegg with code 93XSP89
Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! This CPU has eight performance cores (P-cores) and eight efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache, and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,599, now $1,850 after rebate at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,599, now $1,850 after rebate at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer: was $530, now $450 at Amazon with discount coupon applied

Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer: was $530, now $450 at Amazon with discount coupon applied
When we reviewed this printer we gave it the Editor's Choice award for good reason. It has a huge print volume, simple bed levelling and rigid dual-Z linear rail system. This printer is often hard to come by, so $110 off the price will see this printer fly out of the warehouses!

Gigabyte A5 X1 (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $1,799, now $1,250 at Newegg after MIR

Gigabyte A5 X1 (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $1,799, now $1,250 at Newegg after MIR
This power configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon

Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon
The Aquila-M is similar to other Aquila models, with a resume print function, a heated glass print bed and a focus on silent printing. It differs from other models with an easy-to-access top-loading filament spool. 

