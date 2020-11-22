Lenovo 24-Inch Q24i-10 IPS Monitor Drops to $99 at Best Buy

It's almost time for Black Friday but you can already find discounts and sales on some of our favorite name-brand hardware. We know it's not always easy to determine the best deals, so we're working hard to gather the best deals on tech we find.

We even have pages dedicated to specific hardware like the best black friday monitor deals . Today we're sharing a discount found on the Lenovo Q21i-10 IPS monitor through Best Buy. We first announced the release of this monitor back in September of 2019. If you're looking for something more high-end and for gaming, check out our list of best gaming monitors .

Lenovo Q24i-10 IPS FHD @75Hz: was $189, now $99 @BestBuy

This screen has an FHD resolution with a refresh rate as high as 75Hz. It's an LED-backlit display and spans 24-inches across, corner to corner.View Deal

This monitor has an FHD resolution which measures in at 1920 x 1080. According to the specs, it has a refresh rate of 75Hz and uses an IPS panel.

It's LED-backlit and supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. There are multiple input options including both HDMI and VGA. You can also use the built-in 3-Watt speakers to save desk space and avoid extra peripherals.

Check out the Lenovo Q24i-10 at Best Buy for more details and checkout options.