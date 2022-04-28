MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Under MSRP For $379: Real Deals

We've been seeing prices of graphics cards going in the right direction — down — for a few months now, and we're finally at the point where some models are now selling for less than the MSRP price. Today we have the MSI Mech Radeon 6600 XT for $379 from Newegg. Check out our review of the 6600 XT for thoughts and information on this GPU.

If you're looking for some blazing-fast storage, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4 1TB for $99 is an absolute bargain. We also found a great deal on Corsair's Void RGB Elite Wired Gaming Headset — only $59 on Amazon.

This Radeon 6600 XT from MSI comes with 2048 cores capable of 2359MHz clock speeds and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. A capable mid-range GPU that sits between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti on our GPU Hierarchy chart.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD blew us away when we reviewed it, returning scores that were similar to the more-expensive WD Black SN850 and Samsung 980 Pro. It promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7,000 and 5,300 MBps.

This gaming headset from Corsair uses large 50mm neodymium audio drivers with a frequency range of 20hz-30,000Hz and fabric-covered memory foam earpads.

This right-handed ergonomic mouse from Razer features  11 programmable buttons via Razer's Synapse software and a multi-function trigger button for keybinding actions such as a push-to-talk button. Check out our Razer Basilisk V3 review for more performance info.

Each fan contains 16 independent RGB LEDs that are split between two separate light loops for configuring the RGB to your flavour. 

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal