MSI Mech Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Under MSRP For $379: Real Deals

We've been seeing prices of graphics cards going in the right direction — down — for a few months now, and we're finally at the point where some models are now selling for less than the MSRP price. Today we have the MSI Mech Radeon 6600 XT for $379 from Newegg. Check out our review of the 6600 XT for thoughts and information on this GPU.

If you're looking for some blazing-fast storage, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4 1TB for $99 is an absolute bargain. We also found a great deal on Corsair's Void RGB Elite Wired Gaming Headset — only $59 on Amazon.

MSI Mech Radeon 6600 XT: was $399, now $379 at Newegg with rebate

This Radeon 6600 XT from MSI comes with 2048 cores capable of 2359MHz clock speeds and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. A capable mid-range GPU that sits between the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti on our GPU Hierarchy chart.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wired Gaming Headset: was $79, now $59 at Amazon

This gaming headset from Corsair uses large 50mm neodymium audio drivers with a frequency range of 20hz-30,000Hz and fabric-covered memory foam earpads.

Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $59 at Amazon

This right-handed ergonomic mouse from Razer features 11 programmable buttons via Razer's Synapse software and a multi-function trigger button for keybinding actions such as a push-to-talk button. Check out our Razer Basilisk V3 review for more performance info.

Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm Dual Light Loop RGB LED PWM Fans: was $129, now $76 at Amazon

Each fan contains 16 independent RGB LEDs that are split between two separate light loops for configuring the RGB to your flavour.

