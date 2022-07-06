MSI’s 12GB RTX 3080 Is Back Down to Its Lowest Price of $769: Real Deals

Although GPU prices have fallen considerably since the highs of the great graphics card shortage, there has been a slight plateau reached in the last couple of weeks with regard to the retail price drops being offered. In fact, some cards have been going back up in price, but, this could be due to Amazon Prime Day being on the horizon and a need to artificially inflate prices before offering what looks to be bigger discounts.

The MSI Ventus RTX 3080 (12GB Version) has dropped back down to its previous lowest price of $769 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. If you need a new GPU and can't wait until the 40-series launches then this is the best deal available at the moment for the 12GB version of the RTX 3080.

Today also sees price drops on several CPUs — all to the lowest prices we've seen. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X has dropped to a low $174 (opens in new tab). That's a very attractive-looking AM4 upgrade for those on a budget. The 5600X (opens in new tab) is also a fantastic gaming and productivity-focused CPU.

With 29% knocked off the price of the NZXT H710 ATX Mid-Tower PC Case - making it $119 (opens in new tab), this is an awesome deal for a pretty PC enclosure. The NZXT H710 has nice aesthetics and build functionality and would be a nice addition to any new build project.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3080 12GB GPU: was $999, now $769 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The 12GB RTX 3080 graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $274 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $249 with code FTPBU8559 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use.

(opens in new tab) NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower PC Case: was $169, now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This mid-tower case from NZXT features a front I/O with a USB Type-C port, a tempered glass side panel, and two Aer F120mm fans. The case also comes with removable dust filters, and a removable bracket for your water-cooling radiators up to a length of 240mm.

