SSD Deal: Mushkin 2TB M.2 NVMe down to lowest price ever

Adding some super-fast NVMe storage to your motherboard is great for breathing new speedy life into your build, but adding anything more than 1TB can be quite expensive. That’s why we’re big fans of this deal that gives you 2TB of some of the best SSD storage that for a seriously affordable price.

For a limited time over at Newegg, you can snag the 2TB Mushkin Pilot-E M.2 NVMe SSD for just $197.99, which is a big $112 discount.

Mushkin Pilot-E M.2 2TB NVMe SSD: was $309.99, now $197.99 @ Newegg

Mushkin’s high-end Pilot-E 2TB SSD is now less than two hundred bucks — packing high sequential read and write speeds over 3,000 MB/s, along with secure 256-bit AES encryption and an impressive endurance rating.View Deal

More eagle-eyed deal spotters out there will see that the Pilot-E drops in price regularly, but it's never dropped to a price this low. That makes for some serious value for money, given the premium speeds and features this offers.

Performance across our tests remained impressively competitive against higher priced drives, even out-performing the $100 costlier WD Black SN750 in PCMark 8 Storage 2.0 Testing.

The rest of our testing is laid out in detail in our Mushkin Pilot-E M.2 NVMe SSD review , but to give you the cliff notes, this is an ideal choice for adding plenty of high speed storage to your PC, complete with impressive endurance and efficiency, 256-bit AES encryption, and a large SLC write cache.