Nvidia’s Geforce RTX 3090 Ti Is Down to Its Lowest Price: Real Deals

It's definitely a halo product; it's large, expensive, and over the top in many use-case scenarios. Nvidia's flagship GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti, is $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). You can theoretically get it even cheaper, but that involves either taking out a Best Buy Credit Card or already possessing one to add a 10% discount. You can find out where the RTX 3090 Ti ranks on our GPU Hierarchy (opens in new tab) to get an idea of its performance.

If you're looking for gaming laptops under $1,500 (opens in new tab), we have a couple of laptop deals for you today. How about Lenovo's Ideapad Gaming 3 (2022) gaming laptop for only $779 (opens in new tab), with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU inside?

Also, the Asus TUF Dash 15 2021 gaming laptop is $819 (opens in new tab) at the moment. The TUF Dash 15 in this model uses an intel 11th Gen CPU but the same RTX 3050 GPU. These are some of the cheapest prices we've seen for these laptops on Amazon, and a quick check on the Camelizer (opens in new tab)confirms these prices.

For more of today's deals, check below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: was $1,999, now $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This behemoth of a graphics card is huge in size and power. With 24GB of the latest GDDR6X video memory and a powerful chip that can play any of the latest games on max settings without breaking a sweat. This power does come at a price, in that this GPU is a triple-slot card that takes up a lot of room in your case and also draws a fair amount of power.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 (2022) Gaming Laptop: was $899, now $779 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab a great deal on this Ideapad gaming laptop from Lenovo. With an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. You also get three months of XBOX GamesPass included.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 (11th Gen, RTX 3050) 2021: was $949, now $819 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This laptop powers its 15.6-inch FHD screen with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 8GBs of DDR4 Memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K55 RGB Pro: was $59, now $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With millions of different colored RGB options, the K55 boasts a detachable wrist rest, dedicated media function keys, and increased resistance to dust and spill damage. The keyboard layout also features six-dedicated macro keys for gaming or integration with Elgato Stream Deck software.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming (model: ‎VG279Q1R) 27-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor: was $249, now $166 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming monitor from Asus is great for fast-paced action games or competitive esports titles with its high refresh rate of 144Hz on an FHD IPS panel. Having a lower-resolution monitor means getting maximum frame rates without needing a superpowered graphics card.

Looking for more deals?