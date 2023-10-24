Only $145 For a Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone and Webcam Bundle: Real Deals

For years now gamers have been streaming their game content on websites and apps such as YouTube, Twitch, and now Kick. Before that, there was the pandemic, and the change to working from home and even studying was made possible thanks to the internet, a microphone, and a camera. With more and more interactions taking place online, if you want to get started then this bundle deal may come in handy if you want to get started.

Currently, you can pick up the Creators Pro Streamer Pack from Logitech for $145 at Amazon, a cheaper price than purchasing the two items separately. In the Creators pack you get both a Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone and a Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam.

Logitech for Creators Pro Streamer Pack: now $145 at Amazon (was $229)

A combo offering of a Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone and C922 Pro HD webcam. Ideal for starting off a small streaming setup or even upgrading from an older one. The Blue Yeti features four polar patterns for capturing your audio, with mute and gain controls located on this USB mic. The C922 Pro HD captures video at 1080p at 30fps or hyperfast HD 720p at 60fps.

Blue Yeti's Blackout microphone comes in a matt black finish and along with two hardware controls for audio mute and gain control, this USB microphone also features four polar pick up patterns which include cardioid, omni-directional, bi-directional, and stereo pickup patterns. Having all these different polar patterns means the Yeti can perform a variety of tasks from streaming games to podcasts or even use in small conference rooms or meetings.

The second item in the bundle - Logitech's C922 Pro HD webcam brings your face into the equation, by allowing you to capture and broadcast 1080p video at 30fps, and 720p at 60fps. It might not be 4K, but unless you're recording video, more than 1080p isn't needed for just using software like Google Meet or Microsoft Teams, or even streaming on Twitch. Other features of the C922 include automatic light correction in darkened environments and the webcam also includes two built-in mics for stereo audio recording of your voice, although the voice capture won't be as good as using the Blue Yeti.