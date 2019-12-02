7 Cents Per GB: 960GB Patriot SATA SSD Drops to $69 for Cyber Monday

We've seen some impressive Cyber Monday SSD deals, but Newegg's sale on the 960GB Patriot Burst offers the lowest cost per GB we've seen this year. The 2.5-inch SATA drive is just $69.99 after mail-in rebate, which adds up to just 7 cents per GB. That's the lowest price we've seen on the Burst, which normally goes for around $85 to $87.

The Burst would make a great secondary drive to house the games you're currently playing. And it should be decent as a boot drive as well, as it has a 32MB DRAM cache, unlike many low-priced solid-state drives.

Patriot Burst SSD (960GB): was $87 now $69 @Newegg

This solid, 2.5-inch SATA SSD has 32GB of DRAM cache and promises read / write rates of 560 and 540 MBps. At this price, it's only 7 cents per GB.View Deal

The 2.5-inch Burst uses a Phison 11 controller. It ships with a 3-year warranty, standard for a budget-priced drive, and is rated for sequential reads of up to 560MBps and sequential writes of up to 540MBps, which is about as fast as you're going to get on the SATA III interface.

