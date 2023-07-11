The Lowest Price on Every GPU for Prime Day 2023

Prime Day 2023 graphics card deals have arrived, and we've checked the past several months of data to see how the current prices compare. While not every GPU has a massive sale, many are at their all-time lowest retail prices. We've looked at the latest generation Nvidia RTX 40-series Ada Lovelace GPUs, AMD RX 7000-series RDNA 3 GPUs, and Intel Arc A-series Alchemist GPUs. We've also checked previous generation parts and included those that are still worth calling out — note that some models are effectively discontinued and the only reasonably priced options are used cards off places like eBay.



You can check our GPU Benchmarks Hierarchy to see how the various GPUs stack up in terms of performance. Our guide to the Best Graphics Cards has our regular picks. But with some potentially short-term deals that may only be available for a couple of days, prices can fluctuate quite a bit. Here's the quick list of all the graphics cards with links to the lowest prices we've found. Note that some of the deals (specifically at Newegg) require the use of an instant rebate code; those codes are typically provided on the product page.

All of the graphics cards are now selling at or below their launch MSRPs, though that doesn't mean the launch MSRPs were actually meaningful. The RX 6700/6600-series parts for example all had inflated MSRPs thanks to the GPU shortages and cryptocurrency mining that was going on in 2021. Still, those same GPUs are now priced very aggressively and rank as some of the top options.



The Radeon RX 6650 XT for example now starts at just $210 (after instant rebate plus an additional $10 rebate card at Newegg), nearly half of the original $399 launch price. Second place in value goes to the Radeon RX 6600, now selling for as little as $180 — and there are no rebates or codes required for that price. AMD claims the third and fourth places for value as well with the Radeon RX 6700 XT starting at $300 (Amazon) and the Radeon RX 6750 XT starting at $320 (again via Newegg with a discount code and a $10 rebate card). Nearly all of AMD's RX 6000/7000-series GPUs now also come with a free code for Starfield, slated to launch on September 6, so if you're planning on picking up that game that's another value add-on.



Intel cracks AMD's streak for best values with its Arc A750, now selling for $210. That card was briefly available for $200 when the RTX 4060 Ti launched in May, but it's generally been priced at $230–$250. (There's another $20 instant rebate code for that one on Newegg.) Alternatively, for an even $100, you can grab the Intel Arc A380, which might prove an interesting option if you plan on doing AV1 encoding.



What about Nvidia? The best value there is the previous generation GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which can now be picked up for as little as $320. Alternatively, there's the new GeForce RTX 4060, which sells for $300 at a lot of places — no special deals on that one, unfortunately. There are some "deals" from Nvidia, though, like the GeForce RTX 4080 available for an all-time low of $1,000 at B&H Photo. That's $200 below the launch price (which was $200 higher than it really should have been), though still not an amazing overall value.



Note that, because of the variety of GPUs, the above FPS/$ metric only uses data from our 1080p ultra performance testing in rasterization games. (We didn't/couldn't test the RX 6500 XT or RX 6400 at those settings in ray tracing games, and the same mostly goes for the Arc A380.) In other words, the FPS and FPS/$ results will generally penalize cards with less than 6GB of VRAM, and also hit CPU bottlenecks on the fastest cards. The FPS/$ metric also doesn't factor in the price of the rest of your PC, which changes the equation quite a bit in terms of "value."

Again, all of these prices are likely to fluctuate over the coming days. We've seen a few GPUs change by $10–$20 just in the past two hours. We'll attempt to keep up with the changes, or you can also check our Best Graphics Card Deals hub that routinely gets updated. That one breaks the AMD, Intel, and Nvidia cards into separate sections.



For other Prime Day Deals, our main hub covers all the usual PC components and hardware. We also have a Prime Day live blog where we'll be calling out noteworthy deals for the next couple of days.