This Radeon RX 6800 PC Only Costs $1,799 for Black Friday

Finding a good deal on one of the best graphics cards can be difficult, doubly so for AMD's Navi 21 GPUs that tend to be in short supply. Nevertheless, we've found what is perhaps the lowest price we've seen on a Radeon RX 6800 desktop. The Allied Gaming Patriot Desktop is currently on sale for $1,799. That still might seem rather expensive, but buying a standalone RX 6800 will currently set you back about $1,330. $470 more for a complete PC looks pretty decent!



This isn't to say that the Allied Gaming system is an ideal build. Most of the components are reasonable, like the Ryzen 5 3600X processor, 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. It also comes with a reasonably attractive case and an 800W 80 Plus Gold certified PSU. The only real problem is the motherboard.



Allied has chosen a Gigabyte A520M Aorus Elite motherboard to tie everything together. That's a rather odd choice of a budget micro-ATX board for what otherwise looks like a reasonable build. We suspect the board will drop some performance relative to better B550 and X570 chipset offerings, and you also lose PCIe Gen4 support for the graphics card and storage. Still, the remaining components are all perfectly acceptable.

Allied Gaming Patriot Desktop: Currently $1,799 Allied Gaming Patriot Desktop: Currently $1,799

This is the least expensive way to get a Radeon RX 6800, short of paying scalper prices of $1,300 or more. The Ryzen 5 5600X is a capable CPU, and VRAM won't be a problem as you get a full 16GB of GDDR6 with the graphics card. We can't find a better price on AMD's GPU right now.

Individually, it would cost at least $650 for all of the components, not counting the graphics card. Factor in another $200 for the Windows 10 OS and PC assembly and support, and you're basically looking at $950 left over to buy the graphics card. Admittedly, that's a lot more than the nominal $579 launch price, but let's be clear: We've never seen the Radeon RX 6800 on sale for $579, outside of the rare (and immediately-sold-out) AMD.com listings.



We wish the company would have used a slightly better motherboard, but the next cheapest RX 6800 PC we've seen costs $2,699. It's better in almost every way, sure, but is it $900 better? Not a chance. You could make the CPU, motherboard, RAM, and storage upgrades yourself if you really wanted for about the same price — and you'd still have the original parts left over.

You can find even more savings at our best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday 3D printer deals, best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals and the Best Black Friday PC hardware deals overall. We're also tracking the best RTX 3080 deals and best RTX 3070 deals.