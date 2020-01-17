Razer’s DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse Is at Its Lowest Ever Price (64% Off)

(Image credit: Razer)

One of our all time favorite gaming mice, the Razer DeathAdder Elite is back on sale now for just $25. This true king of FPS gaming comes complete with an impressive PixArt PMW 3389 optical sensor at its heart and a fantastically simple, yet elegant, ergonomic design. What that means is that Razer’s plucky pixel pointer packs some prestigious performance into an impressively petite price.

What’s so great about that sensor? Well we’re talking a CPI rating of 16,000, IPS tapping out at 450 (11.43 m/s), and an acceleration rating of an incredible 50Gs before the Razer DeathAdder Elite loses that tracking accuracy that it’s so famed for. It’s also fairly lightweight as well, coming in at just 105g, and features no less than 7 programmable buttons, and of course RGB lighting. It’s impressively easy to flick this thing around and land those critical shots just when you need them, and if you fail, you can rest-assured that it's not the mouse, but you that made the mistake. And in a weird way that’s less frustrating than you might think, as you can always get better.

Specifications

Sensor PixArt PMW 3389 Optical CPI 16,000 IPS 450 (11.43 m/s) Acceleration 50G Interface USB Ergonomics Right-handed, palm/claw grip Programmable Buttons 7 Weight 105g Dimensions (L x W x H) 127 x 70 x 44 mm

Razer DeathAdder V2?

This is actually the cheapest deal we’ve seen on the DeathAdder Elite since Black Friday, which is nothing to be sniffed at, we don’t usually see deals like this outside of that period. We’re guessing it’s in part due to the launch of Razer’s new DeathAdder V2.

The DeathAdder Elite may not be the newest DeathAdder out there, but there’s not a huge difference between its successor and this one (outside of the price, with the V2 currently available at an astonishing $45 more).

The big changes actually come from a new braided cable, a reduction in weight by about 20g, a swap to Razer’s brand new Focus+ sensor (which amps up the settings to 20,000 CPI, and 650 IPS for tracking), and a slightly smaller form factor with width dropping from 70mm on the Elite, to 62mm on the V2.

The thing is, although those sensor changes are significant improvements statistically, in real life, it's actually quite difficult to observe those differences make a significant impact to your game play on a day-to-day basis. In fact when was the last time you ever managed to rip your mouse across the desk at 25 mph? On top of that, thanks to its new reduced width and height, If you’re used to the shape and sizes of the original DeathAdders, that makes the Elite a more surefire bet that it'll fit to your hand, than the new V2 for grip preference, even with a reduction in weight.

What we're saying is, if you're into competitive FPS or RTS gaming, you're not likely to find a better deal on a top-end flagship gaming mouse for some time. If you just want to up your performance, and find a mouse that provides a fantastically comfortable experience for your casual gaming, then this is still an impressive deal.