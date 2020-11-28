Redragon K552 Mechanical Keyboard is 20% Off at Amazon

If you're working from home this year, your home office might benefit from a new keyboard. This tenkeyless mechanical keyboard from Redragon should fit the bill without taking up too much space. With a 20% discount through Amazon, the final price is just $31.

Redragon K552 Mechanical Keyboard: was $39, now $31 at Amazon

This is a wired keyboard that connects via USB. It has 87 dustproof mechanical Otemu Red Key switches and features a compact, tenkeyless design.

This edition is RGB backlit and programmed with 19 different lighting effects. The base is white and made of both metal alloy and ABS components.

