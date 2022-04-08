RTX 3060 Ti MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop Now Only $1,599: Real Deals

Spotted at Costco for $1,599, we have an MSI Aegis ZS (opens in new tab) pre-built desktop PC which includes an AMD Ryzen R7 5800X processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (opens in new tab) GPU. This is a great hardware setup for gaming and more than powerful enough to play all of the latest games.

As graphics cards prices keep falling, Best Buy has listed the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6800 Gaming X Trio for only $769 (opens in new tab) which is down from its previous $999 price tag. Need a monitor to go with any of the above? Check out the Samsung Odyssey G50A for $249 from B&H (opens in new tab)— this 165Hz QHD panel is a bargain at that price.

(opens in new tab) MSI Aegis ZS (RTX 3060 Ti) Gaming Desktop: was $1,899, now $1,599 at Costco (opens in new tab)

The Aegis ZS is comprised of an AMD Ryzen R7 5800X processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU. This pre-built PC also includes a 1TB SSD and a further 2TB of HDD storage, along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G50A 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $449, now $249 at B&H (opens in new tab)

With the Odyssey G50A 27-inch monitor you are getting an IPS panel with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. This monitor is also Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible.

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $170, now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset.

