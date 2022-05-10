RTX 3080 Powered Acer Nitro 5 Down to $1,749: Real Deals

Big graphics in a small package.

Do you want a powerful laptop that can play the latest games or race through productivity tasks? Acer's Nitro 5 17-inch gaming laptop is down to $1,749 today at Newegg. This laptop features a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with a nicely reduced price tag. 

Snag an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is only $329 on Amazon right now. The 5800X is a fantastic CPU and one of the best CPUs for gaming and productivity tasks.  

If you're looking to upgrade your RAM, you can get your hands on 16GBs of fast 4400MHz with the Patriot Viper Steel DDR4 RAM for just $72at Amazon. 

More deals are below so don't forget to scroll down and have a look.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, 16GB, 1TB SSD) Gaming Laptop: was $2,100, now $1,749 at Newegg
The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: was $449, now $329 at Amazon
This 3.8GHz eight-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking. Check out our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review for gaming and performance benchmarks.

Patriot Viper Steel 16GB DDR4 (4400MHz) RAM Kit: was $114, now $72 with coupon at Amazon
This Patriot Viper Steel deal features 16GB (2x 8GB) of DDR4 RAM able to run up to 4400MHz with XMP 2.0 enabled. With base timings of 15-15-15-36, overclockable to 19-19-19-39 on XMP.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow PC Case: was $124, now $89 at Newegg after rebate
This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

ASRock Z590 Extreme Motherboard: was $247, now $175 at Newegg
This 10th and 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard pack plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s connectors, and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package.

Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
