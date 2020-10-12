Awesome Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD Deals To Supercharge Your PC's Storage

Are you sick of waiting for your operating or programs to load? If so, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus is exactly what you need to save a few moments of your life every day. Joining in on the Prime Day fun, Samsung is running some hard-to-resist deals on the entire SSD lineup.
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 250GB: was $89.99, now $69.99 @ Amazon
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 250GB is the perfect capacity for consumers that only want to store the operating system and most frequently used programs.View Deal
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500GB: was $129.99, now $89.99 @ Amazon
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500GB should be the bare minimum that casual gamers would want inside their systems.View Deal
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB: was $249.99, now $168.66 @ Amazon
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB is exactly what the doctor ordered for serious gamers and professional users .View Deal
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB: was $499.99, now $299.99 @ Amazon
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB might the ultimate SSD for high-end and workstation systems if money is no object. At $299, though, money becomes much less of a concern given its hefty capacity. View Deal
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a single-sided M.2 2280 SSD so all you need to exploit its prowess is a standard PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The drive will fit in both laptops and desktops without hiccups.
Leveraging Samsung's own Phoenix SSD controller and 9x-layer V-NAND TLC chips, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 3,500 MBps and 3,300 MBps, respectively. Random performance isn't too shabby either with rated speeds up to 620,000 IOPs reads and 560,000 IOPs writes, though these specs do vary with capacity.
|Part Number
|Capacity
|Sequential Read (MBps)
|Sequential Write (MBps)
|Random Read (IOPS)
|Random Write (IOPS)
|Endurance (TBW)
|Warranty
|MZ-V7S2T0
|2TB
|3,500
|3,300
|620,000
|560,000
|1,200
|5 Years
|MZ-V7S1T0
|1TB
|3,500
|3,300
|600,000
|550,000
|600
|5 Years
|MZ-V7S500
|500GB
|3,500
|3,200
|480,000
|550,000
|300
|5 Years
|MZ-V7S250
|250GB
|3,500
|2,300
|250,000
|550,000
|150
|5 Years
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus comes with different endurance ratings, depending on the capacity. The values range from 150 TBW (terabytes written) from the starting model to 1,200 TBW on the flagship model. Regardless of the capacity, Samsung backs the drive with a limited five-year warranty so your investment is protected for a significant amount of time.