Awesome Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD Deals To Supercharge Your PC's Storage

Samsung 970 Evo Plus
Samsung 970 Evo Plus (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Are you sick of waiting for your operating or programs to load? If so, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus is exactly what you need to save a few moments of your life every day. Joining in on the Prime Day fun, Samsung is running some hard-to-resist deals on the entire SSD lineup.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a single-sided M.2 2280 SSD so all you need to exploit its prowess is a standard PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The drive will fit in both laptops and desktops without hiccups.

Leveraging Samsung's own Phoenix SSD controller and 9x-layer V-NAND TLC chips, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 3,500 MBps and 3,300 MBps, respectively. Random performance isn't too shabby either with rated speeds up to 620,000 IOPs reads and 560,000 IOPs writes, though these specs do vary with capacity. 

Part NumberCapacitySequential Read (MBps)Sequential Write (MBps)Random Read (IOPS)Random Write (IOPS)Endurance (TBW)Warranty
MZ-V7S2T02TB3,5003,300620,000560,0001,2005 Years
MZ-V7S1T01TB3,5003,300600,000550,0006005 Years
MZ-V7S500500GB3,5003,200480,000550,0003005 Years
MZ-V7S250250GB3,5002,300250,000550,0001505 Years

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus comes with different endurance ratings, depending on the capacity. The values range from 150 TBW (terabytes written) from the starting model to 1,200 TBW on the flagship model. Regardless of the capacity, Samsung backs the drive with a limited five-year warranty so your investment is protected for a significant amount of time.