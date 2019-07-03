Speedy SSD Deal: Grab Samsung’s 500GB 970 EVO for Just $80

by

Samsung consistently makes some of the best and fastest SSDs on the market. But they’re often priced so much higher than the competition, that they’re tough to recommend for value seekers. But the mainstream Samsung 970 EVO has been dropping in price lately, and Newegg has the lowest price we’ve seen for the 500GB model: $79.99. That’s $10 less than recent sales, and more than half off the initial street pricing of $200.

Photo Credit: Tom’s HardwarePhoto Credit: Tom’s Hardware

As with per usual with the best Newegg sales, you’ll have to be a newsletter subscriber for the above code to work (or if you are a subscriber, check your inbox for your own code). But even without the code, the drive is a pretty reasonably $89.99 right now.

Also keep in mind that this is an M.2 drive that runs over the PCIe bus and uses the NVMe protocol. So if your desktop or laptop only accepts SATA drives, this speedster won’t work for you. Data hoarders also take note: Newegg limits this deal to three drives per customer.

While the 970 EVO isn’t the new newest Samsung drive (the 970 EVO Plus debuted earlier this year), this drive is still plenty speedy, with reasonably high endurance. It would make a great boot drive and/or game drive. Just remember that at 500GB, you won’t be able to install a ton of modern AAA titles.

Sequential ReadSequential WriteRandom ReadRandom WriteCache MemoryEndurance
3400 MB/s2300 MB/s370,000 IOPS450,000 IOPS512MB LPDDR4300 TBW

For more current and upcoming deals on components and other electronics, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime 2019 Deals page, as well as our feature How to tell an SSD Prime Day Deal from a Dud.

Matt Safford

Matt began piling up computer experience as a child with his Mattel Aquarius. He built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last decade covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper and Digital Trends. When not writing about tech, he’s often walking—through the streets of New York, over the sheep-dotted hills of Scotland, or just at his treadmill desk at home in front of the 50-inch 4K HDR TV that serves as his PC monitor.

