4TB Crucial T700, Fastest SSD Around, Is $389 for Prime Day

The fastest consumer SSD we've tested to date, the Crucial T700, is on sale at a massive 4TB capacity. It uses a PCIe Gen 5 connection to edge out other 4TB SSDs, making it our current champion, and it is optimized for Microsoft's DirectStorage.



The sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days puts the T700, one of the best SSDs, at $389. That's a lot more palatable than its usual $599 retail price. If you want it with a heatsink, it's at $409, down from $629. And even if you don't use this heatsink, you'll want a heatsink.

Crucial T700: now $389.99 at Amazon (was $599.99)

The fastest consumer drive we've tested, this 4TB Crucial T700 has a 12,400 MBps sequential read speed, 11,800 MBps sequential write speed, and 5-year warranty. Bring your own heatsink.

Crucial T700 with heatsink: now $409 at Amazon (was $629)

The same 4TB drive, but with a heatsink.

The Crucial T700 boasts sequential read speeds of 12,400 MBps and sequential write speeds of 11,800 MBps. Crucial uses 232-layer Micron TLK and a Phison E26 controller, and promises endurance of 2,500TB written on the 4TB model. The company also includes a 5-year warranty.



In our review, we did point out that this is an "early adopter product" that will have plenty of competition, but we're not quite there yet, so a deal may make the latest and greatest a bit easier to swallow.



If you're still on PCIe 4, there are other Prime Day deals around. For instance, the Samsung 990 Pro, also with a 4TB capacity, has fallen to $279.99.