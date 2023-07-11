The Best Steam Deck, ROG Ally SSD Starts At 11 Cents Per GB

Treat your Steam Deck or ROG Ally to a nice storage upgrade on Amazon Prime Day 2023. Sabrent is offering some amazing discounts on the Rocket 2230, hands-down, the best SSD for your Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

Good M.2 2230 SSDs are hard to come by, and while the Rocket 2230 isn't the first and likely won't be the last, the SSD has proven to be a venerable competitor in this space. With sequential read speeds up to 5,000 MB/s, the miniature PCIe 4.0 powerhouse can rival some of the larger M.2 SSDs without a sweat. The Rocket 2230's top-tier performance and long five-year warranty come with a small premium. However, that's solved with the latest Amazon Prime Day SSD deals.

The Rocket 2230 1TB is on sale for 11 cents per GB. The drive delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 4,750 MB/s and 4,300 MB/s, respectively. The 1TB model has the best random performance out of the SKUs, with 450,000 IOPS reads and 545,000 IOPS writes and the highest endurance at 600 TBW.

If you don't need 1TB of storage, the Rocket 2230 512GB is an equally good deal for 15 cents per GB. The SSD's sequential read and write speeds hit 5,000 MB/s and 3,700 MB/s. Random performance peaks at 440,000 IOPS reads and 520,000 IOPs writes, which isn't shabby for the in-between model. The 512GB variant comes in second regarding endurance with a 300 TBW rating.

The Rocket 2230 256GB is currently at the bottom of the stack at 16 cents per GB. The SSD provides 256GB of storage at 4,650 MB/s sequential reads and 1,900 MB/s sequential writes. As expected, the random performance is slightly lower at 220,000 IOPS reads and 470,000 IOPS writes. Sabrent rates the Rocket 2230 256GB for 220 TBW.