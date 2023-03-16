This 165Hz QHD Gaming Monitor Is Just $187: Real Deals

If you've been on the lookout for a cheap primary or secondary monitor for your gaming or office setup, then consider this bargain. The Monoprice Dark Matter 32-inch monitor is currently reduced to $187 (opens in new tab) from Walmart. This is a very low price for a large 32-inch screen with a pretty fast refresh rate of 165Hz. Not only does this screen work well with a PC, but also supports 120Hz variable refresh on the latest games consoles.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice Dark Matter 32-Inch QHD IPS Gaming Monitor: now $187 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (was $249)

This 32-inch monitor from Monoprice has a Quad-HD resolution and IPS panel that has an impressive 1ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 15-inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,399 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,099)

This model of the Acer Nitro 5 has a 15-inch 165Hz IPS screen that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor that runs at 3.20GHz and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Model (AN515-46-R0EQ).

(opens in new tab) Roccat Kone Pro Gaming Mouse: now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $39)

The Kone Pro comes with a high 19K DPI sensor and an aluminum scroll wheel for smooth scrolling. The Kone Pro uses light-activated optical switches all contained in a lightweight semi-translucent case to showcase the RGB.

(opens in new tab) G.Skill Trident Z5 Series Neo 32GB (DDR5): now $142 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $164)

These (2x 16GB) DDR5-6000 RAM sticks from G.Skill have timings of 30-38-38-96 and a voltage of 1.35V.

Check out our review of the Trident Z5 Series Neo which received our Editor's Choice award.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Voyager a1600 16-inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,999)

Corsair's Voyager a1600 sports a very fast 240Hz refresh rate on its 16-inch QHD screen; this is powered by an AMD Ryzen R7 6800HS CPU and a Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU. The Voyager a1600 also packs 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

