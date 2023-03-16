This 165Hz QHD Gaming Monitor Is Just $187: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Suitable for a main or secondary display

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been on the lookout for a cheap primary or secondary monitor for your gaming or office setup, then consider this bargain. The Monoprice Dark Matter 32-inch monitor is currently reduced to $187 (opens in new tab) from Walmart. This is a very low price for a large 32-inch screen with a pretty fast refresh rate of 165Hz. Not only does this screen work well with a PC, but also supports 120Hz variable refresh on the latest games consoles. 

The Acer Nitro 5 comes in many models and today we've spotted a great deal on the Acer Nitro 5 (Model - AN515-46-R0EQ) 15-inch gaming laptop for only $1,399 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. With an RTX 3070 Ti inside, this powerful little laptop should be up for the challenge of playing the latest games at high resolutions on its QHD screen, and with 32GB of DDR5 memory you can have as many tabs open as you like and still play games without running out of RAM.

We also found this simple lightweight RGB gaming mouse from Roccat that has been discounted by 25% making the Roccat Kone Pro just $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab). With a light honeycomb shell that lets the RGB shine through and optical switches, this gaming mouse is worth a look. Perfect for those gamers that like a very light gaming mouse experience as this little peripheral only weighs 66 grams; or check out other options for the best gaming mice (opens in new tab) on our list.

See below for more great Real Deals. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Monoprice Dark Matter 32-Inch QHD IPS Gaming Monitor: now $187 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Monoprice Dark Matter 32-Inch QHD IPS Gaming Monitor: now $187 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (was $249)
This 32-inch monitor from Monoprice has a Quad-HD resolution and IPS panel that has an impressive 1ms response time and a 165Hz refresh rate. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Acer Nitro 5 15-inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,399 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Acer Nitro 5 15-inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,399 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,099)
This model of the Acer Nitro 5 has a 15-inch 165Hz IPS screen that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor that runs at 3.20GHz and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.
Model (AN515-46-R0EQ).

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Roccat Kone Pro Gaming Mouse: now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roccat Kone Pro Gaming Mouse: now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $39)
The Kone Pro comes with a high 19K DPI sensor and an aluminum scroll wheel for smooth scrolling. The Kone Pro uses light-activated optical switches all contained in a lightweight semi-translucent case to showcase the RGB. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
G.Skill Trident Z5 Series Neo 32GB (DDR5): now $142 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

G.Skill Trident Z5 Series Neo 32GB (DDR5): now $142 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $164)
These (2x 16GB) DDR5-6000 RAM sticks from G.Skill have timings of 30-38-38-96 and a voltage of 1.35V.
Check out our review of the Trident Z5 Series Neo which received our Editor's Choice award.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Corsair Voyager a1600 16-inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Corsair Voyager a1600 16-inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,999)
Corsair's Voyager a1600 sports a very fast 240Hz refresh rate on its 16-inch QHD screen; this is powered by an AMD Ryzen R7 6800HS CPU and a Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU. The Voyager a1600 also packs 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Monitors
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 33 deals
Filters
Arrow
Monoprice Dark Matter 27 165 Hz
 (opens in new tab)
(Black)
Our Review
1
Monoprice 27 Inches Gaming... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$249.99
 (opens in new tab)
$120.75
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 C30
 (opens in new tab)
(32GB)
Our Review
2
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB... (opens in new tab)
Newegg (opens in new tab)
$159.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Corsair Voyager a1600
 (opens in new tab)
(Black)
Our Review
3
CORSAIR - Voyager a1600 16”... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$1,999.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,599.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Monoprice Dark Matter 27 165 Hz
 (opens in new tab)
(Black)
Our Review
4
Monoprice 27in Gaming Monitor... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$258.61
 (opens in new tab)
$131.75
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Monoprice Dark Matter 27 165 Hz
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
5
Dark Matter by Monoprice 27in... (opens in new tab)
Monoprice.com (opens in new tab)
$249.99
 (opens in new tab)
$105
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Acer Nitro 5
 (opens in new tab)
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
6
Acer 15.6" Nitro 5 Gaming... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$999.99
 (opens in new tab)
Preorder (opens in new tab)
Corsair Voyager a1600
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming... (opens in new tab)
CORSAIR (opens in new tab)
$1,999.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,599.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Acer Nitro 5
 (opens in new tab)
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 Laptop:... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$819
 (opens in new tab)
$779.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Roccat Kone Pro
 (opens in new tab)
(Black)
Our Review
9
ROCCAT Kone Pro PC Gaming... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$29.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Acer Nitro 5
 (opens in new tab)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Acer NH.Q2QAA.012 Nitro 5,... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$824
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

Topics
Deal