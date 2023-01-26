Tom’s Hardware Forum Giveaway — MALIBAL Aon S1 Laptop

The Tom’s Hardware forums are kicking off the new year partnering with MALIBAL for a giveaway of their newly announced ultraportable laptop the S1 Aon! If these last few years have seen your tech needs lag behind, this is an incredible opportunity to pick up a sleek new machine.

MALIBAL Aon S1 Specs
Display14" WQXGA 2880 X 1800 IPS Matte
ProcessorIntel Core i7-12700H 2.3-4.7GHz
Memory64 GB 3200MHz DDR4
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB
Storage2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2
OSWindows 11 Home
KeyboardBacklit, English (US)
WirelessIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 M.2 WLAN BT
CoolingLiquid Metal
Warranty3 Year Limited Warranty

As an added bonus, the S1 Aon was built to allow easy upgrades to memory (up to 64MB RAM), storage, and the battery, so you can swap out or upgrade components instead of being forced to buy an entirely new machine.

If you’d like to enter for a chance to win the MALIBAL Aon S1 laptop, click here to visit the giveaway thread, create a forum account (if you don’t already have one), and check out the Gleam Giveaway Widget for full giveaway Terms and Conditions. This giveaway is only open to residents of the US and entries must be received before 11:59 PM on February 7th, 2023.

