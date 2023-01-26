Tom’s Hardware Forum Giveaway — MALIBAL Aon S1 Laptop

The Tom’s Hardware forums are kicking off the new year partnering with MALIBAL for a giveaway of their newly announced ultraportable laptop the S1 Aon! If these last few years have seen your tech needs lag behind, this is an incredible opportunity to pick up a sleek new machine.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MALIBAL Aon S1 Specs Display 14" WQXGA 2880 X 1800 IPS Matte Processor Intel Core i7-12700H 2.3-4.7GHz Memory 64 GB 3200MHz DDR4 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Storage 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 OS Windows 11 Home Keyboard Backlit, English (US) Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 M.2 WLAN BT Cooling Liquid Metal Warranty 3 Year Limited Warranty

As an added bonus, the S1 Aon was built to allow easy upgrades to memory (up to 64MB RAM), storage, and the battery, so you can swap out or upgrade components instead of being forced to buy an entirely new machine.

If you’d like to enter for a chance to win the MALIBAL Aon S1 laptop, click here to visit the giveaway thread, create a forum account (if you don’t already have one), and check out the Gleam Giveaway Widget for full giveaway Terms and Conditions. This giveaway is only open to residents of the US and entries must be received before 11:59 PM on February 7th, 2023.