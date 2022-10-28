Two Great Dell Monitors Go on Sale Ahead of Black Friday: Real Deals

Much like any event these days, the starting times for holiday and sales events seem to get earlier and earlier each passing year. Although Black Friday doesn't officially happen until the 25th of November 2022, the sales always begin well before that date now.

Dell has kicked off their early Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) already, offering discounts on a wide variety of products, including two fantastic monitors that we have reviewed and previously given Editors Choice awards to.

First, we have the Dell S3222DGM for $289 (opens in new tab), this is a lot of monitor real estate for under $300. With a 32-inch curved screen and a high 165Hz refresh rate, this monitor is perfect for the main gaming monitor. See our review of the Dell S3222DGM and what we thought about its quality and performance.

Next up is the Dell S2721DGF for $269 (opens in new tab). I've listed this monitor a few times when it's been on sale as it's a great time to pick up this quality monitor. Our review of the Dell S2721DGF highlights its great build quality, strong color accuracy, and snappiness when used for gaming.

Gigabyte's Aero 5 XE4 is on sale for $1,499 (opens in new tab), making it one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500. With a high-spec hardware configuration that includes an RTX 3070 ti, 12th Gen CPU, and a high-resolution 4K AMOLED display, you'll be hard-pressed to find a laptop of this config for a similar price.

(opens in new tab) Dell S3222DGM 32-Inch 2K Gaming Monitor: was $529, now $289 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The best gaming monitor for most people, Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is close to its all-time low price. The display sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and an extremely wide color gamut with excellent contrast.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $269 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: was $2,199, now $1,499 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This powerful laptop aimed at creators and gamers has some fantastic features that include a super-sharp 4K/UHD AMOLED screen, that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU. Other specs include 16GBs of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: was $369, now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory.

(opens in new tab) Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB: was $99, now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blue Yeti Nano is a popular microphone for streamers, which can connect to your PC via USB. With multiple pick-up patterns, this cardioid mic can be used in various scenarios from streaming to podcasts to conference room meetings.

