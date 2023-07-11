WD Black SN850X Plummets to $54 for 1TB, $229 for 4TB

The WD Black SN850X is one of the best high-end NVMe SSDs but this performance and generous storage doesn't come cheap. Well it didn't until now.

The good news for Amazon Prime Day is that the SN850X is plummeting in price with a 1TB model coming in at just $54 and the capacious 4TB model reduced from $699 to $229, representing a great deal for high performance storage.

According to Western Digital, the drive hits a read speed of 7,300 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s on writes. The SN850X range of drives have great endurance, proudly sporting a rating of up to 2,400 TBW. They also enjoys a lengthy five-year warranty.

Although the SN850X doesn't sport the PlayStation 5 badge, it's still one of the best SSDs for the PlayStation 5 and substantially cheaper than the PS5-licensed WD Black SN850P. The only drawback with the SN850X is that it doesn't come with a heatsink, and one is recommended for use with Sony's PlayStation 5.

WD Black SN850X 1TB: was $159, now $54 at Amazon

1TB of fast storage for $53 is a complete steal. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. Redeem the coupon to save an extra $5.

WD Black SN850X 4TB: was $699.99, now $229.99 at Amazon

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. Price Match: Best Buy $229.99

The WD Black SN850X range are a powerful, high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD. Performance is near the top of the heap in almost every category. Lucky for you we've reviewed the 1TB drive and have all the test results and details that you need to inform your purchase.

