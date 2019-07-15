Grab a Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Graphics Card for $609.99

$120 off this awesome RTX 2080

Are you on the hunt for a new graphics card? Well perhaps this super sweet deal on an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU might help sate your frame-rate appetite. Yep that’s a Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080, with a twin fan cooler, and RGB lighting, for a little under $610. Retailing at $730 that’s a saving of around 16.4%, not groundbreaking by any stretch but couple that with two free games as well, and you’re quickly on to a winner.



Pick up your Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming GPU at amazon.com for $610 (16% off)



So what do you get for that amount of cash? Well the RTX 2080, is a fairly long-legged 4K card. Capable of driving most games at comfortable frame rates at the titular resolution, it packs in a heady 2,944 CUDA cores, 184 texture units, 8GB of GDDR6, and more importantly 46 Ray Tracing cores, and 368 tensor cores. Now although Ray Tracing is taking its time to get off the ground, and admittedly there’s not a whole lot out there right now that supports it, with most AAA titles featuring the tech dropping down to a 1080p resolution for “good” performance, with time that support and optimization should get a lot better. Especially now AMD has announced support for Ray Tracing on its next generation consoles.

DLSS Anti-Aliasing

However, the more intriguing addition found in the RTX series of graphics cards is the inclusion of those Tensor cores. Originally designed to help develop AI, and work on more enterprise grade complex simulations, Nvidia’s actually leveraging these here with its new and improved AI powered DLSS anti-aliasing. In short, this takes the AA load typically attributed to the GPU’s CUDA cores, and instead redistributes it onto a small dedicated area of silicon, allowing that old school rasterization GPU to do what it’s best at. Aka render frames.

Ray Tracing is on its way to making waves, slowwwly.

4K Performance is king

But enough of the waffle, what about performance? Well we haven’t tested this particular Zotac model in the Tom’s Hardware labs, but we have got to grips with its slightly stouter brother the Zotac RTX 2080 AMP, and given there’s only 60 MHz between the max GPU boost speeds, what we can tell you is that performance numbers make for some good reading.

At 4K, in Battlefield 1 with DX12 and on the ultra preset, you can expect around 75 fps, Destiny 2 on DX 11? 71 fps, Far Cry 5 lashes out at an average 57 fps, and the Witcher 3 manages 73 fps as well.

If you’re still not sold on Zotac’s outstanding deal, but are still pursuing that elusive RTX 2080 dream. Newegg’s also offering a very similar deal on MSI’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus 8GB as well, coming in at $610 with a $20 MIR.

