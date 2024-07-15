These AMD Radeon 7000-series graphics cards have dropped to all-time low prices ahead of Prime Day

It's a big summer sales event time with Amazon Prime Day 2024, Fantastech, and Black Friday in July sales events offering some of the lowest prices we've seen on our favorite tech and PC components.

If you're in the market for a spiffing brand-new graphics card for a new or existing PC gaming rig, then now could be the best time to pick up one on the cheap. Today, we've noticed that most of AMD's GPU stack has dropped in price to all-time low prices. So if you're open to having a non-Nvidia GPU and ray-tracing or DLSS 3 aren't your main concerns when choosing a GPU — you should really check these deals out.

XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900XTX Graphics Card: now $869 at Best Buy (was $999) - all-time low price



The current most powerful AMD GPU, the Radeon RX 7900XTX from XFX is a beast of a performer when it comes to outputting the most amount of frames possible from your favorite video games. With an ample 6144 stream processors and 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, there's plenty of memory for all the textures and graphical processing needed to run your games on the highest settings. With a base clock speed of 1.85 GHz, a game clock of 2.46 GHz, and a boost clock of 2.62 GHz, this is one of the most powerful graphics cards available. See our GPU Hierarchy for more details.



See our review of the RX 7900 XT for more information on performance and benchmarking tests.

Asrock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card: now $649 at Newegg (was $699) - all-time low price



AMD's second most powerful GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XT uses 5376 stream processors to output a game clock speed of 2.07 GHz, with a boost clock of 2.45 GHz. The Asrock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT is somewhat future-proofed thanks to its large 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 320-bit bus giving it up to a 20 Gbps memory clock speed.



See our review of the RX 7900 XT for more information on performance and benchmarking tests.

Acer Nitro Radeon RX 7900 GRE Graphics Card: now $519 at Newegg (was $539) - all-time low price



A trimmed-down version of the 7900 XT, the RX 7900 GRE from Acer has a 2050 MHz game clock, a 2395 MHz boost clock, and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 256-bit bus with an 18 Gbps memory clock. This GPU uses a twin-fan cooling solution to keep cool.



See our review of the RX 7900 GRE for an idea of performance.

Acer Bifrost Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics Card: now $479 at Newegg (was $499) - all-time low price



Sitting in a rather odd space in the AMD GPU stack, the RX 7800 XT has 3840 stream processors and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 256-bit bus. The core game clock of this card is 2250 MHz with a boost clock of 2560 MHz.



See our review of the RX 7800 XT for more benchmarking information.

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Card: now $379 at Newegg (was $399) - all-time low price



Triple-fan cooling and a more affordable price position the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT smack-bang in the midrange GPU Hierarchy. Still packing 3456 stream processors, the RX 7700 XT has a game clock of 2226 MHz with a boost clock of 2584 MHz. For memory, this card has 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 192-bit memory bus.



See our review of the RX 7700 XT for more benchmarking information.

Don't forget to look at our GPU Benchmark Hierarchy for an idea of how these graphics cards compare to each other and the competition from Nvidia and older generations like the 6000-series from AMD. Plus, if you'd like to see the current best prices and all-time low prices for the best graphics cards currently on the market, then check out our GPU Price Index, which has been recently updated for these sales days.