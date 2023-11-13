Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD Hits New Lowest-Ever Price Ahead of Black Friday

The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro hasn't been out that long, but it's already been heavily discounted from its original MSRP price. For those looking for copious amounts of superfast M.2 storage, the 4TB offers not only capacity but also blazing-fast speeds. You can pick up a Samsung 990 Pro 4TB for only $249.99 at Amazon, which is now its lowest-ever price and it's not even Black Friday yet.

We reviewed the 990 Pro 4TB when it was released, and not only is it the best 4TB SSD on the market, but it's also among the best SSDs. This SSD boasts maximum sequential reads of 7,450 MB/s and sequential writes of 6,900 MB/s. Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for 2,400 TBW.

While the 990 Pro uses a little more power than the lower capacity SKUs in the 990 Pro stable, it makes up for it by having double the storage of the 2TB version and it is a great pick if you're limited on M.2 slots on your motherboard and want the most storage possible.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $344)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market with read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB easily surpasses the performance of other high-end 4TB SSDs that pair Micron NAND flash with a Phison E18 controller. Samsung achieves its 4TB capacity using 236-layer TLC V-NAND rather than the 176-layer alternative used on the 1TB and 2TB SKUs.

There are faster PCIe 5.0 SSDs available now, with faster burst performance and making the most of the newer Gen 5 bandwidth, but the 990 Pro is the more compelling option because of the amount of capacity and price. Gen 5 SSDs are still asking a premium price (although they are starting to come down) for the newer technology and for what you gain, it's more than likely not worth the extra money. A lot of programs and games for example won't even be able to utilize the increased bandwidth to the full capacity.