Best of Computex 2019: Overclocked with Innovations

Self-contained AIO made liquid cooling incredibly easy and common, and Corsair’s Hydro X Series aims to do the same with open-loop setups. Comprised of a large collection of parts designed to specifically to work together (including a pump/radiator, CPU and GPU blocks, and hard and soft tubing), along with a slick configurator that collects the right parts based on your case and core components, as well as installation videos and 24/7 customer service, it should open up open-loop cooling to a much wider audience. Of course, we know nothing about how the parts actually perform yet, but given the effort the company has already put into the platform, plush its expertise in related areas, we’re ready to go out on a limb and say a Hydro X setup will likely do at least a solid job of keeping your overclocked components cool. -- Matt Safford



