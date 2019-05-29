Best of Computex 2019: Overclocked with Innovations

Once upon a time, magnetism was seen as witchcraft. And if we’re honest, that’s kinda what this keyboard feels like today. Pure witchcraft. Now, adjustable actuation points on keyboards aren’t anything new, we’ve seen that before. However, what SteelSeries has managed to do with its latest Apex Pro is nothing short of awe inspiring.
You can adjust the actuation from anywhere between 0.4mm and 3.6mm, that’s a huge breadth, and what’s more impressive is it feels identical to a Cherry MX Red. Couple that with an overly sleek new design aesthetic, OLED display, volume wheel, illuminated LED passthrough, magnetic wrist rest, and versions ranging from full size all the way down to ten keyless, in any switch combination you can imagine, and there really is no other choice for a high end keyboard award winner this year. -- Zak Storey
